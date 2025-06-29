Live Tv
Home > World > US Secretary Of State Rubio Urges Iran To Ensure IAEA Personnel Safety And Security

US Secretary Of State Rubio Urges Iran To Ensure IAEA Personnel Safety And Security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on Iran to ensure the safety of IAEA personnel amid rising tensions over nuclear inspections. His statement comes after Iranian threats toward IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi and growing international concern over Iran’s suspension of nuclear oversight cooperation.

US Secretary of State Rubio Urges Iran to Ensure IAEA Personnel Safety and Security (Image Credit - X)

Last Updated: June 29, 2025 05:39:11 IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday (US local time) said that Iran must ensure the safety and provide security to the International Atomic Energy Agency personnel.

In a post on X, Rubio said, “Calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi are unacceptable and should be condemned.”

He added, “We support the IAEA’s critical verification and monitoring efforts in Iran and commend the Director General and the IAEA for their dedication and professionalism. We call on Iran to provide for the safety and security of IAEA personnel.”

Iran Faces Global Criticism for Threats Against IAEA Chief

Earlier this week, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, in his first public remarks since a ceasefire, said Iran had “slapped America in the face” by launching missiles at a major US base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes on nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Iran’s response to the strikes has included suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran may reject any requests from the agency to inspect nuclear sites, calling Director General Rafael Grossi’s insistence on visits “meaningless and possibly even malign in intent.”

No IAEA inspections have taken place since June 13, when Israel began bombing Iranian facilities, Al Jazeera reported.

(With Inputs From ANI)

