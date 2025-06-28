Live Tv
Home > World > MEA Rejects Pakistan Army’s Claim Over Waziristan Attack, Terms It ‘Deserves Contempt’

MEA Rejects Pakistan Army’s Claim Over Waziristan Attack, Terms It ‘Deserves Contempt’

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has firmly rejected Pakistan Army’s claim that India was behind a deadly suicide bombing in Waziristan. The attack, which killed 13 security personnel, comes amid a surge in terror incidents across Pakistan’s tribal regions.

Waziristan Attack
MEA Rejects Pakistan Army's Claim Over Waziristan Attack, Terms It 'Deserves Contempt' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 03:51:39 IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday strongly rejected the Pakistani Army’s claims, where the latter blamed India for the attack that took place in Waziristan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Statement regarding Pakistan- We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves.”

Waziristan Suicide Bombing Kills 13 Security Personnel

Thirteen security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday, carried out by Fitna-al-Khawarij, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), The Dawn reported.

Earlier, a statement from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that eight security personnel were killed in the blast. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and expressed his condolences and prayers for the personnel.

Civilians Injured in Deadly North Waziristan Blast

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed told The Dawn that four civilians were injured in the “suicide attack” carried out through a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device.

The Dawn reported that the attack comes just days after two soldiers were killed and 11 terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest bombing.

The Dawn reported that the attack comes just days after two soldiers were killed and 11 terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

Rising Trend of Violence in South and North Waziristan

These incidents reflect a broader trend, as Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with a 45 per cent rise in terrorism-related deaths over the past year, reaching 1,081 fatalities. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies recorded 85 attacks in May, compared to 81 in April.

KP Chief Minister Condemns Attack, Highlights Security Sacrifices

Earlier, a statement from the KP Chief Minister's Office confirmed that eight security personnel were killed in the blast. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and expressed his condolences and prayers for the personnel.

“Security forces have made unprecedented sacrifices to establish peace in the country and eliminate terrorism,” he said. “Everyone in the nation stands with security forces in the war against terrorism,” the statement added.

The Dawn reported that the attack comes just days after two soldiers were killed and 11 terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest bombing.

Earlier this month, 14 terrorists were killed in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel town during a security operation, while on June 15, a Frontier Corps soldier was killed in a targeted attack in Upper South Waziristan’s Ladha tehsil.

These incidents reflect a broader trend, as Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with a 45% rise in terrorism-related deaths over the past year, reaching 1,081 fatalities. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies recorded 85 attacks in May, compared to 81 in April.

(With Inputs From ANI)

