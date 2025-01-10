Donald Trump Dubs Democratic Governor ‘Incompetent’ Over LA Wildfire, Gets Scathing Reply In Return

In his social media posts, Trump suggested that California’s water policies, particularly those protecting endangered species like the Delta smelt, were responsible for fire hydrants running dry.

As wildfires ravage Los Angeles, President-elect Donald Trump has made controversial remarks, accusing California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of failing to manage the situation effectively.

Trump, who has been publicly critical of Newsom for years, also blamed the state’s environmental policies for exacerbating the crisis, including false claims about the role of fish conservation efforts in causing fire hydrants to run dry. Trump suggested Newsom should resign for his mishandling of the situation.

“NO MORE EXCUSES FROM THIS INCOMPETENT GOVERNOR,” Trump said, adding, “IT’S ALREADY FAR TOO LATE!”

Wildfires Continue to Devastate Los Angeles

The fires have forced over 180,000 people to evacuate, burning more than 45 square miles (116 square kilometers) of land. One of the most destructive blazes, which devastated the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, became the largest in Los Angeles history.

Amid the destruction, Trump’s criticism of Newsom is seen as part of an ongoing political feud, but it also highlights a broader, more concerning issue: the growing frequency and intensity of wildfires driven by climate change.

Trump Rejects Climate Change, Favors Drilling and Fossil Fuels

Trump has consistently downplayed the role of climate change in intensifying natural disasters. Instead, he attributes such events to political opponents or natural forces, disregarding the environmental risks posed by global warming. While he has promised to focus on oil drilling and reduce investment in renewable energy, experts argue that climate change is a significant factor behind the increasing severity of wildfires.

In his social media posts, Trump suggested that California’s water policies, particularly those protecting endangered species like the Delta smelt, were responsible for fire hydrants running dry.

This claim ignores the reality that municipal water systems are simply not designed to handle the enormous demand of battling large-scale wildfires. As fires surged, 20% of Los Angeles hydrants went dry, exacerbating the crisis.

Governor Newsom Responds to Trump’s Criticism

Amid the unfolding disaster, Newsom expressed frustration with Trump’s politicization of the crisis. Standing in a burned-out neighborhood, Newsom condemned the criticism, highlighting the human cost of the fires, including lives lost, homes destroyed, and families torn apart. He refrained from further comment, emphasizing the need for unity in the face of disaster.

“People are literally fleeing. People have lost their lives. Kids lost their schools. Families completely torn asunder. Churches burned down, and this guy wants to politicize it,” said Newsom adding, “I have a lot of thoughts and I know what I want to say, but I won’t.”

President Joe Biden, who was in California for an environmental event, weighed in on the crisis, explaining that fire hydrants ran dry due to a combination of extreme demand and system limitations. Without directly naming Trump, Biden emphasized that climate change is a real threat and that wildfires, as well as other natural disasters, are exacerbated by global warming. Biden quickly issued a disaster declaration, providing federal aid to the state.

The increasing intensity and length of wildfire seasons are closely linked to climate change, with rising temperatures and prolonged droughts contributing to the ongoing crisis in California. As state and federal officials continue to manage the immediate fallout from the fires, the debate over long-term solutions and environmental policies remains at the forefront of political discourse.

