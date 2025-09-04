Donald Trump Says Elon Musk Has ‘Problems’, Speaks On Future Political Reconciliation

President Donald Trump has made a rare comment about his strained relationship with Elon Musk. He describes the Tesla CEO as a man of brilliance with flaws. Speaking on The Scott Jennings Show on Wednesday, Trump said Musk is “80 percent super-genius” and “20 percent problems.” The split between the two men began after Musk strongly opposed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote in June on his X platform.

Donald Trump-Elon Musk Fallout

The rift deepened when, a week after leaving his role in the Trump administration, Musk alleged in a now-deleted X post that Trump was “in the Epstein files,” claiming this was why the documents had not been released. The post, although deleted, ignited major controversy and further fueled tensions between the two.

Addressing the fallout, Trump suggested Musk regretted his moves.

Also Read: What Is Trump Hiding Under His Suit? White House Presser Sparks Fresh Speculation About President’s Health

“Musk got off the reservation incorrectly, and… he wished he didn’t do it,” Trump said.

Still, Trump appeared to show some affection toward Musk.

“He’s a good person,” Trump noted. “He’s got 80 percent super-genius, and then 20 percent he’s got some problems. When he works out the 20 percent, he’ll be great.”

Trump added that Musk has “got some difficulties,” without specifying further.

“But I like him, I always liked him, I like him now,” he continued.

Can Elon Musk and Donald Trump reconcile?

Jennings asked Trump on whether reconciliation with Musk and the Republican Party was possible, and if the two had spoken recently. Trump avoided answering directly but pointed to Musk’s political leanings.

“I don’t think he has a choice,” Trump said.

“So what’s he going to do, he’s gonna go with the radical left lunatics? They’re lunatics. I don’t think he has a choice. He’s a man of common sense, he’s a good man.”

Jennings later posted on X,“These are two brilliant men and great Americans. I, like millions of others, really would love to see them get the band back together soon.”

Also Read: Is Trump Lying About His Height? New Photos Raise Question, He May…