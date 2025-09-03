LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Trump Hiding Under His Suit? White House Presser Sparks Fresh Speculation About President's Health

What Is Trump Hiding Under His Suit? White House Presser Sparks Fresh Speculation About President’s Health

An unusual bulge spotted under Donald Trump’s suit during a White House press conference has sparked widespread speculation. Social media users questioned whether it was due to poor tailoring, padding, or something more concerning. Despite Trump’s dismissal of health rumors, the viral images continue to fuel debates about his appearance.

A strange bulge under Donald Trump’s suit at a White House presser fuels online speculation, sparking health and tailoring debates. Photo/White House.
A strange bulge under Donald Trump's suit at a White House presser fuels online speculation, sparking health and tailoring debates. Photo/White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 3, 2025 16:21:16 IST

US President Donald Trump may have appeared for a White House press conference, but speculations about his health are not quelling soon. His body language, choice of the suit, and overdone makeup have stirred more rumors about his health. Visuals emerging from the Oval Office presser show an unusual bulge beneath his suit. The president directly addressed the matter on Tuesday, dismissing claims that he had died following his limited public presence over the Labor Day weekend.  

“I have heard it’s sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well, and then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him,” Trump told reporters.  

Social Media Users Find Something Odd In Donald Trump’s Suit

He also criticized his former US President, saying, “Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody said anything.”   

Despite Trump’s clarification, observers continued to scrutinize his appearance.

Social media users pointed to an odd crease in his suit sleeve, with one person posting on X, “Strange. Fabric doesn’t normally fall like that across an arm.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Makes Another Big Claim, Says He ‘Stopped’ 7 Wars, But What Are They?

The comment was shared alongside a photograph from a White House meeting, highlighting a visible protrusion beneath Trump’s jacket.    

While some suggested the bulge could be due to a padded suit, the original poster argued otherwise, providing comparisons of padded suits to demonstrate that this explanation did not align with the image.  

“People are suggesting this is a result of padded or extended shoulders,” the user wrote. “Neither of these things have to do with how a sleeve falls.”  

Other online speculation included questions about why a wealthy figure like Trump would not wear better-tailored suits, while one theory proposed that the bulge was caused by someone steadying him just before the photograph was taken.  

Donald Trump’s Health Issues

The renewed focus on Trump’s appearance comes as health experts raise concerns about his vascular condition. The president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), with images of swollen ankles and bruises circulating widely online.  

Dr. Mimmie Kwong, associate professor of vascular surgery at the University of California, explained the risks associated with the disease, which affects one in three people.  

“Typically, this happens in the legs or the arms,” Kwong said. “Veins are what bring blood flow up from the feet or the hands towards the heart. When they don’t function properly, the blood gets trapped. This can lead to pain, swelling, throbbing, aching, and in the most extreme cases, wounds or limb loss.”  

Possibility of Amputation

Kwong noted that CVI can present in mild to severe forms, with the condition more commonly observed in women and older adults.  

“As the swelling worsens, it can cause skin changes like thickening or inflammation and dryness of the skin,” she explained.  

“With more severe disease conditions, you can develop unhealing wounds in the legs, and if they get worse, it could lead to amputations.”  

Also Read: Donald Trump Breaks Silence On Death Rumours: Here’s What He Said About His Health

Tags: donald trump, Donald Trump death, us news

What Is Trump Hiding Under His Suit? White House Presser Sparks Fresh Speculation About President’s Health

What Is Trump Hiding Under His Suit? White House Presser Sparks Fresh Speculation About President’s Health

QUICK LINKS