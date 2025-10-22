Donald Trump Justifies 155% Tariff On China As Trade Tensions Rise, Says ‘I Want To Be Nice, But…’

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that his administration will move forward with a massive 155 per cent tariff on Chinese imports starting November 1. The decision, he said, comes despite his desire to maintain “friendly relations” with Beijing.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “Right now, as of November 1st, China will have about 155 per cent tariffs put on it. I don’t think it’s sustainable for them.” He argued that the United States had faced decades of unfair trade practices from China and that such measures were needed to correct long-standing imbalances.

“I want to be nice to China. But China has been very rough with us over the years because we had presidents that weren’t smart from a business standpoint. They allowed China and every other country to take advantage of us,” Trump said.

He also highlighted how tariffs had helped him secure trade agreements with other major economies. “I made a deal with the European Union. I made a deal with Japan and South Korea. A lot of these are great deals. It’s about national security. I was able to do it because of tariffs. We’re getting hundreds of billions, even trillions, of dollars paid into the United States… We’ll start paying off debt,” he added.

The latest announcement includes an *additional* 100 per cent tariff on Chinese products, “over and above any tariff that they are currently paying,” to take effect on November 1. Trump said this was in response to what he described as Beijing’s “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade.”

In a separate post on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused China of sending “an extremely hostile letter to the world,” announcing plans to impose large-scale export controls from November 1, 2025.

