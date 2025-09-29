Donald Trump Meets Netanyahu At White House, Says He Is ‘Very Confident’ Of Gaza Deal

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he was “very confident” that peace could soon come to Gaza. His remark came as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House.

The two leaders met amid growing violence in Gaza, where Israeli tanks, planes, and bulldozers continue to demolish large areas, pushing residents northward. Netanyahu recently said at the United Nations that Israel would “finish the job,” a phrase that has fueled more debate about the country’s military actions.

More than 66,000 people in Gaza have been killed since 2023, when the conflict flared after Hamas militants attacked Israel and killed around 1,200 people.

Trump’s statement came after a reporter asked if Gaza would see peace soon. He responded positively before escorting Netanyahu into the White House. Later, Trump pointed to a new American-led peace plan as a possible breakthrough.

The United States is currently promoting a 21-point plan aimed at ending the conflict. The plan reportedly seeks to secure the release of hostages, disarm Hamas, and establish a transitional authority in Gaza.

Despite his close ties with Netanyahu, Trump has shown rare signs of impatience. He has recently warned Israel against annexing the West Bank and opposed its strike on Hamas officials in Qatar, where peace talks were underway.

The outcome of Monday’s meeting could depend on how strongly Trump pressures Netanyahu to accept the US plan, which both Israel and Hamas have resisted so far.

ALSO READ: Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country