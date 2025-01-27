Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Remove DEI From Military, Says Pete Hegseth

Trump to sign executive orders removing DEI from the military and reinstating troops dismissed for refusing Covid-19 vaccines, announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Remove DEI From Military, Says Pete Hegseth

President Donald Trump has launched a series of retaliatory measures against Colombia.


Donald Trump is set to sign executive orders that will remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives from the military and reinstate thousands of troops who were dismissed for refusing Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic. This announcement was made by the newly appointed defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, on Monday.

Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and decorated veteran, narrowly secured enough votes to become the next defense secretary. His confirmation marks a significant victory for Trump, who faced fierce opposition from both Democrats and some Republicans regarding Hegseth’s controversial nomination. Upon his arrival at the Pentagon for his first full day of work, Hegseth informed reporters that more executive orders were forthcoming.

Hegseth has made it clear that eliminating DEI from the military is a top priority. In his 2024 book, “The War on Warriors,” he argued that generals who support DEI principles should be removed from their positions. He has also expressed the belief that women are not fit for combat roles, a stance he reiterated as recently as November. However, during his Senate confirmation hearing, Hegseth appeared to soften his stance, stating that women should only serve in the military if standards remain high for such roles.

Hegseth’s confirmation was narrowly secured, with JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, one of three Republican senators who voted against Hegseth’s confirmation, cited his past comments about women in the military as a significant factor in her decision. “I remain concerned about the message that confirming Mr. Hegseth sends to women currently serving and those aspiring to join,” she said.

Trump’s early executive actions to slash DEI efforts have already led to broad efforts to cut such programming. This included a temporary measure by the Air Force to remove educational materials about the first Black airmen in the US military, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The Air Force announced on Sunday that it would resume using the training materials after ensuring compliance with Trump’s ban on DEI initiatives.

Hegseth was warmly greeted on the steps of the Pentagon by the top US military officer, Air Force General CQ Brown, whom Hegseth had criticized in his latest book. When asked if he might fire Brown, Hegseth joked that he was standing right next to him and expressed his intention to work with him.

As Hegseth begins his tenure as defense secretary, the military is poised to undergo significant changes. The removal of DEI initiatives and the reinstatement of troops dismissed for refusing Covid-19 vaccines are likely to have far-reaching implications for the military’s structure and culture. The coming months will reveal how these changes will impact the armed forces and the broader defense community.

Filed under

dei donald trump executive orders

