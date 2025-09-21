LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump's Controversial Messages To Pam Bondi Go Viral, Users Call It 'Deranged' And 'Chaotic'

Donald Trump's Controversial Messages To Pam Bondi Go Viral, Users Call It 'Deranged' And 'Chaotic'

President Donald Trump pressured AG Pam Bondi on Truth Social to target his political foes. He claimed firing U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert and denied wrongdoing in his impeachments. Trump also recommended Lindsey Halligan for the Eastern Virginia U.S. Attorney post.

Donald Trump pressures AG Pam Bondi, claims firing Siebert, denies impeachments, and backs Lindsey Halligan for Virginia U.S. Attorney. Photos: White House.
Donald Trump pressures AG Pam Bondi, claims firing Siebert, denies impeachments, and backs Lindsey Halligan for Virginia U.S. Attorney. Photos: White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 21, 2025 13:37:10 IST

President Donald Trump posted a series of posts on Truth Social on Saturday, calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to take action against his political adversaries. In his posts, Trump claimed he personally fired former Eastern Virginia U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert and denied wrongdoing in his two impeachments.  

Erik Siebert Resigns Amid Pressure From Trump Administration

Siebert, the top federal prosecutor in Virginia, resigned on Friday after coming under pressure from the Trump administration. His office had determined there was no basis to bring criminal charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James, a long-time Trump critic, in a mortgage fraud investigation.  

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,’” Trump wrote.  

He also criticized Siebert’s potential replacement, a Republican he called “a Woke RINO,” claiming that Democratic senators had pushed him forward and that he would not have done his job properly. “No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility,” Trump wrote.  

Donald Trump Calls for Retribution  

Trump continued to assert that his legal and political battles, including two impeachments and multiple indictments, were unjust. “They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” he wrote, urging Bondi to act against his political opponents.  

He recommended Lindsey Halligan for the U.S. Attorney position in the Eastern District of Virginia, describing her as “very careful, very smart, loves our Country” and capable of ensuring “JUSTICE FOR ALL.” Trump emphasized that the office needed a “tough prosecutor” rather than a “Democrat Endorsed ‘Republican.’”  

Donald Trump Impeachments and Capitol Attack  

Trump was impeached for the second time in 2021 for incitement of an insurrection after a violent mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The attack followed his false claims that the 2020 election results were fraudulent and resulted in five deaths and injuries to 174 police officers within 36 hours. Since then, Trump and some Republican officials have promoted a revisionist narrative of the events.  

Tags: donald trumpPam Bondius news

