Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Afghanistan, Vows To Take Bagram Air Base Back, Says ‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’

US President Donald Trump issued a sharp warning to Afghanistan on Saturday, threatening consequences if the country does not return control of the Bagram air base to the United States. While stopping short of confirming any military action, Trump did not rule out the possibility of sending troops to reclaim the strategic facility.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Talks On Bagram Ongoing Between US And Afghanistan

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump said discussions with Afghan authorities were ongoing.

“We’re talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back and we want it back soon, right away. And if they don’t do it – if they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m gonna do,” he stated.

When asked on Saturday whether he would deploy U.S. forces to seize the airfield, Trump declined to give a direct answer.

“We won’t talk about that,” he said.

Also Read: Why Melania Trump, Donald Trump’s Wife, Never Steps Out Without Her Massive Hat, Secret Revealed

Why Is Donald Trump Seeking Bagram Air Base

Trump revealed on Thursday that Washington has been seeking to regain control of Bagram, a facility he considers critical to US strategic interests.

According to Reuters, Trump has kept his focus on Bagram for years, alongside other high-profile geopolitical ambitions, including past remarks about acquiring the Panama Canal and even Greenland.

Bagram served as the primary U.S. base in Afghanistan for two decades following the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It was a central hub for American military operations and intelligence gathering throughout the war.

At its peak, the vast airfield resembled a small city. It had fast-food outlets such as Burger King and Pizza Hut for stationed troops, retail shops selling electronics and Afghan rugs, and a vast prison complex.

Trump wants Bagram back. If the Taliban hand it over, they lose their jihadist base. The only way is military, but is the US really willing to oust the Taliban again by force? pic.twitter.com/91WGH0cy9h — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) September 18, 2025

Can US Re-Occupy Bagram Air Base?

Current and former U.S. officials, speaking privately to Reuters, warned that any attempt to re-occupy Bagram could amount to a full-scale re-invasion of Afghanistan. They estimated such an operation would require more than 10,000 troops and advanced air defense systems.

The United States fully withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021, ending a 20-year war and allowing the Taliban to topple the U.S.-backed government in Kabul. The Taliban’s subsequent takeover included control of Bagram, which was abandoned by American forces during the pullout.

Also Read: Putin Shows Trump Who’s Boss, Russia Sends Warplanes Into NATO Airspace, EU Leaders Alarmed