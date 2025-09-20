LIVE TV
Putin Shows Trump Who's Boss, Russia Sends Warplanes Into NATO Airspace, EU Leaders Alarmed

Putin Shows Trump Who’s Boss, Russia Sends Warplanes Into NATO Airspace, EU Leaders Alarmed

Vladimir Putin’s jets breached NATO airspace over Estonia, heightening tensions as Trump faces scrutiny over Ukraine. European leaders condemned the move, calling it a dangerous provocation. NATO scrambled F-35s as Russia tests the alliance’s eastern defenses.

Putin jets violate NATO airspace over Estonia; Trump under scrutiny as European leaders condemn Russia’s aggressive maneuvers. Photo: X.
Putin jets violate NATO airspace over Estonia; Trump under scrutiny as European leaders condemn Russia’s aggressive maneuvers. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 20, 2025 12:59:22 IST

Vladimir Putin’s fighter jets breached NATO airspace on Friday, posing a direct challenge to the alliance as President Donald Trump faces increasing scrutiny over the Ukraine conflict and Moscow escalates provocations along Europe’s eastern border.

Three Russian MiG-31 aircraft crossed into Estonian airspace, remaining there for approximately 12 minutes before withdrawing. According to Politico, this marks at least the third instance this month in which the Kremlin has tested NATO’s eastern defenses. In response, three Italian F-35s were deployed to intercept the Russian aircraft.

Donald Trump Under Pressure

The incident has intensified questions about Trump’s approach to the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022. On the campaign trail prior to the 2024 election, Trump pledged to end the conflict on “Day One” of his presidency.

Last week, he suggested that Russian drones entering Polish airspace may have been a “mistake.” On Thursday, he told reporters that President Putin had “really let me down” by declining to engage in peace talks despite Trump’s repeated calls for negotiations.

European Leaders Condemn Russia, Putin

European officials condemned the airspace violation. Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, described the maneuver as “an extremely dangerous provocation.” Estonia’s foreign ministry called the breach “brazen” and summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires to formally lodge a protest.

“Russia has violated Estonian airspace four times already this year, which is unacceptable in itself, but today’s violation, during which three fighter jets entered our airspace, is unprecedentedly brutal,” said Estonia’s Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. “Russia’s ever-increasing testing of borders and aggression must be responded to by rapidly strengthening political and economic pressure.”

Rising Concerns Over NATO Security

Trump has yet to achieve his goal of ending the war, and as the conflict persists, officials are increasingly concerned about potential spillover into NATO territory.

CNN reports that U.S. intelligence officials remain divided over whether Putin intentionally directed drones into Polish airspace last week to gauge the West’s response or if it was truly a “mistake,” as Trump suggested. Poland has repeatedly scrambled fighter jets during the conflict to protect its airspace amid extensive Russian strikes in Ukraine. Moscow has insisted these incursions were accidental, though Warsaw maintains that missiles fired at western Ukraine crossed into its territory several times.

A senior U.S. military official in the region told CNN there is a “50-50” chance Russia intentionally violated NATO airspace. Any Russian attack on a NATO member would trigger Article 5 of the alliance charter, obligating all members to respond collectively.

Trump Asks NATO to Increase Defense Spending

In response to growing threats, Trump has urged European allies to sharply increase defense spending. NATO members have warned that security risks along the eastern flank are mounting. In March, the European Commission announced plans to allocate approximately $939 billion for defense initiatives.

