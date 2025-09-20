LIVE TV
Big Blow To Vladimir Putin, Ukraine Reclaims Huge Area In Donetsk, Russia Loses Thousands Of Troops

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed 160 sq km in Donetsk, pushing Russian troops back near the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway. President Volodymyr Zelensky reported over 2,500 Russian casualties in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Poland announced a joint drone task force after a Russian drone breached Polish airspace.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 20, 2025 10:15:27 IST

Ukrainian forces have reclaimed 160 square kilometers of territory in an ongoing counteroffensive in eastern Donetsk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. After weeks of intense fighting, Kyiv’s troops pushed Russian forces back by about six miles toward the strategic Dobropillia–Kramatorsk highway near Pokrovsk.

Since late August, Ukrainian forces have regained control of several villages in the region. Zelensky said his troops recaptured seven settlements in the Dobropillia and Pokrovsk areas, citing a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

“Ukraine is rightfully defending its positions and its land,” Zelensky declared. “We are disrupting all of Russia’s plans – plans to destroy our state.”

Heavy Russian Losses Reported As Ukraine, Poland Launch Joint Drone Task Force

According to Zelensky, Russian forces have suffered significant casualties during the Ukrainian push.

“Russian losses since the start of our counteroffensive just in the Pokrovsk direction, over the past few weeks, exceed 2,500. Of those, over 1,300 Russian soldiers have been killed,” he said. Ukrainian operations in Donetsk Oblast remain ongoing, he added, as reported by Express US.

Ukraine and Poland are strengthening defense cooperation. Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on September 18 the creation of a new joint task force focused on unmanned systems, following an agreement between Kyiv and Warsaw, according to Interfax.

Russian Drone Attack On Poland

This announcement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated the three-year conflict by launching an unprecedented drone attack into Polish airspace on September 10. Polish forces were compelled to destroy one of the 21 Russian drones that crossed into their territory, marking the first time a NATO member neutralized Russian artillery over its own airspace.

Shmyhal said the new Ukrainian-Polish task force would prioritize joint initiatives such as advanced training programs and technological cooperation. “We will integrate the latest protection technologies and launch new projects aimed at strengthening the protection of our people and our critical infrastructure,” he stated.

Polish officials confirmed that the defense ministries of both nations will sign a formal cooperation agreement to enhance drone operations. “The talks will focus on the development of joint industry initiatives. I think that Poles are eagerly awaiting this, after the enormous effort we have made to help the population,” the Polish minister added.

Tags: DonetskUKRINE WARvladimir putinvolodymyr zelensky

QUICK LINKS