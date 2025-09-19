LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Hold First Call In Three Months: What's On Agenda?

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Hold First Call In Three Months: What’s On Agenda?

This was their first conversation since June, and it comes amid rising trade tensions between the two countries and ongoing negotiations to secure an agreement that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States.

File image of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping
File image of Donald Trump and Xi Jinping

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 19, 2025 18:22:37 IST

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke over the phone on Friday. This was their first conversation since June, and it comes amid rising trade tensions between the two countries and ongoing negotiations to secure an agreement that would allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States.

The call was first reported by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, though the broadcaster did not share details of what was discussed. The White House has also not released any official comment so far.

The conversation between the two leaders is taking place at a critical moment. Washington is currently pushing Beijing on multiple fronts, including tariffs, market access, and technology security. One major point of concern is TikTok. The US has warned that the app could face a ban unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells its US operations or meets strict requirements on data storage and government oversight.

TikTok has become a focal point in US-China tech negotiations. American officials are concerned about how user data is handled and stored, citing potential risks to national security. China, on the other hand, is pushing back against any demands that could affect its companies’ global operations.

Experts see the phone call as a step toward easing tensions and finding common ground. It could also be preparation for a possible in-person meeting between Trump and Xi at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place in South Korea from October 30 to November 1. Such a meeting could provide an opportunity to finalize agreements on trade, technology, and TikTok’s future in the US market.

Tags: chinadonald trumpusxi jinping

