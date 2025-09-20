Why Melania Trump, Donald Trump’s Wife, Never Steps Out Without Her Massive Hat, Secret Revealed

Melania Trump once again proved her flair for dramatic fashion during the second UK state visit with husband Donald Trump. The First Lady, 55, delivered a series of eye-catching looks, culminating in a wide-brimmed purple hat that became the talk of royal observers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Melania Trump With A Series of Attention-Grabbing Outfits

Throughout the visit, Melania showcased a collection of bold ensembles, from a striking yellow off-the-shoulder dress at the state dinner to a long Burberry trench coat.

However, it was her purple wide-brimmed hat, worn on Wednesday, 17 September, that captured the most attention. She paired it with a black Dior two-piece suit, creating a striking contrast as the American couple navigated the first day of their UK engagement.

Photographs of the hat quickly circulated on social media.

Well yes. Let’s talk about Melania’s hat. It’s gorgeous. Its arc is a thing of beauty and the jewel colour is exquisite. This is the hat of a woman of style and confidence ignoring the bonds of convention. Paired with an austere outfit befitting the state occasion – Melania… pic.twitter.com/iFAt432Y3M — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) September 17, 2025

Melania Trump Has A History of Wearing Iconic Hats

Melania’s love for statement headwear is not new. During Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, she wore a black-and-white wide-brimmed hat that immediately drew attention. She combined it with a navy blue trench coat and a matching wide-brimmed hat, evoking comparisons to Beyoncé’s iconic ‘Formation’ look.

According to analysts, the strategic use of headwear in political fashion is rarely accidental. Controlled visibility softens scrutiny while commanding presence. Women in public life have long used this approach to draw or deflect the gaze.

Analysts say, Melania Trump regularly opts for an eye-shielding, wide-brimmed hat. This glamorous look channels old-school Hollywood glamour and aligns with her penchant for high-end designer fashion, Baum said.

Celebrity stylist Marian Kwei suggested the hat may also serve a symbolic purpose. Speaking to the BBC, she said, The wide brim that hides her face points to a stance where she wants all eyes on her husband and his agenda while here.

