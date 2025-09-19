Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours

The couple is preparing to fight what their lawyer calls a “bizarre gender conspiracy,” after claims resurfaced that France’s First Lady is a transgender woman.

Emmanuel Macron with his wife (Wikimedia Commons)
Emmanuel Macron with his wife (Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 19, 2025 14:53:14 IST

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are caught in a strange controversy. The couple is preparing to fight what their lawyer calls a “bizarre gender conspiracy,” after claims resurfaced that France’s First Lady is a transgender woman.

Their lawyer, Tom Clare, said that President Macron will present “photographic and scientific evidence” in a US court to prove the falsehood of the allegations. He explained that the President will even show pictures of Brigitte Macron pregnant and raising her children as part of the evidence.

“These folks are important on the world stage, but they’re also human beings. It is offensive and hurtful to be accused of lying about their identities,” Clare said in a BBC podcast.

The conspiracy theory began in 2017 when French blogger Natacha Rey claimed in a YouTube video that Brigitte Macron was in fact her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who had allegedly transitioned. The story resurfaced before the 2022 French Presidential election after Rey repeated the claim in an interview with spiritual medium Amandine Roy.

The Macrons sued both Rey and Roy for defamation, and they were found guilty in 2024. However, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned the ruling in July 2025, stating the allegations were made in “good faith.”

The controversy grew louder when US far-right influencer Candace Owens repeated the claims in 2024. She told her 4 million YouTube subscribers that France’s First Lady is “a man,” and even declared she would risk her professional reputation on the allegation. In July this year, the Macrons sued Owens for defamation after what their lawyer described as a year of failed attempts to convince her to retract her statements. Owens dismissed the lawsuit, calling it “a desperate PR strategy.”

Emmanuel Macron first met Brigitte when he was her student in high school. At that time, she was a married mother of three. The two later married in 2007.

ALSO READ: Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely

Tags: Brigette Macronemmanuel macronfrance

RELATED News

"Things will improve sooner rather than later": NJ Guv Philip Murphy on India-US ties
Pakistan: Government negligence leaves Karachi drowning in rain and inflation
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Nepal's deposed leader Oli moves out from hideout, plans to appear in public after party secretariat meeting
"Among the worst mayors in the world": Trump slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan

LATEST NEWS

Sammy confident about West Indies' potential to scalp 20 wickets in India tour
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here
Aryan Khan Surprises Classmates With Exclusive Invitation To ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere, Check Their School Pic Here!
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream The Blockbuster Hit In The Mahavatar Series
SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence board Martin Scorsese's directorial 'What Happens at Night'
Lenovo GOAST 4.0 Decodes Trillions of Cells, Accelerating Genome Analysis to 24 Minutes
ICC to take action against PCB for breaching regulations: Source
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours

QUICK LINKS