Why Did Donald Trump's Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely
Home > World > Why Did Donald Trump's Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely

Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania faced a mid-air scare when Marine One made an emergency landing in the UK due to a minor hydraulic issue. Diverted safely to a local airfield, they later boarded Air Force One after completing their state visit with King Charles and PM Keir Starmer.

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were travelling from UK PM Keir Starmer's Chequers landing zone to London's Stansted Airport (Pic Credit: X)
US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were travelling from UK PM Keir Starmer's Chequers landing zone to London's Stansted Airport (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: September 19, 2025 08:06:13 IST

The Marine One helicopter that was being flown by US President Donald Trump had to make an emergency landing in a local aerodrome on its way back to Chequers, to London Stansted Airport.

According to Fox News, Trump and the First Lady, Melania, were forced to leave Marine One and use a local support helicopter after the safe landing on the airfield.

Donald Trump’s Marine One Makes Emergency Landing in the UK

Karoline Leavitt, a white house press secretary, informed reporters that the switch had been carried out in response to a minor hydraulic problem.

Out of sheer caution, the pilots diverted and landed at a nearby airfield prior to landing at Stansted Airport. Leavitt said: The president and the first lady were safely on the support helicopter.

The flight was supposed to take 20 minutes but the snag meant that Trump and Melania took almost 40 minutes before they landed at the airport.

According to Leavitt, Trump and Melania could then board Air Force one to head back to the UK.

During a press conference in the Air Force One, Trump is said to have joked that he was having a safe flight. “Fly safely,” he said.

“You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight. Well, I would rather get home or I would not be so concerned, I was quoted saying to The Sun.

The state visit of Donald Trump to Britain

Trump departed the UK following a two-day state visit to Britain, where he was welcomed to the state by the royal family and given royal treatment. He was at a banquet dinner with king Charles and the royal family, with Melania.

Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also met at Chequers where the two officials also conducted a joint press conference. The two leaders signed what they referred to as historic agreement on science and technology.

Trump and Starmer held secret discussions about the wars in Ukraine, Gaza and the US tariffs on British steel imported into the country during their private conversation. 

Tags: donald trump, london, Melania Trump, Stansted Airport, United Kingdom

Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely

Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely

Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely
Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely
Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely
Why Did Donald Trump’s Helicopter Make An Emergency Landing In The UK? US President Uses Local Support To Land Safely

