LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung

Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung

Ahead of his summit with Korean President Lee, Trump warned of a "purge or revolution" in South Korea, signalling unease with its recent political upheaval. Lee pushed back on US troop flexibility and seeks balanced diplomacy amid tensions over trade and alliance obligations.

Trump questioned South Korea's political stability ahead of meeting with President Lee, citing "a purge or revolution". Relations strained amid trade and defense tensions. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)
Trump questioned South Korea's political stability ahead of meeting with President Lee, citing "a purge or revolution". Relations strained amid trade and defense tensions. (Photo: ANI via Reuters/File)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 25, 2025 20:53:18 IST

Just hours before his bilateral meeting with South Koreas incoming president Lee Jae-myung, US President Donald Trump expressed concerns over political transitions in Seoul, writing in a post on Truth Social, “WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We cant have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!

Focus Turns to US-South Korea Relationship

Trump’s Monday meeting with South Korea’s newly elected President Jae-myung who took office in June after his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted by the Constitutional Court — comes amid tensions over trade and defense. Yoons impeachment stemmed from his controversial martial law attempt. Analysts point to a faction of conservative Koreans seeing Trump as a possible ally in challenging the new administration, as reported by news agency Reuters. 

Lee Pushes Back on US Troop Flexibility Demands

Ahead of the visit, President Lee indicated that he is not eager to bend to American demands for increased strategic flexibility regarding US forces stationed in Korea. 

As tensions simmer over Trumps America First agenda, Lee told reporters that flexibility “cannot be easily agreed on.”  

High-Stakes Discussions Ahead: Security, Trade & Stability

The crucial meeting is expected to address key areas of cooperation including defense posture, troop costs, and trade. South Korea relies heavily on the US for security, as it plays a logistics-heavy role in regional stability, per Reuters.

ALSO READ: US Lawmakers, Unions Push Back Against Railroad Automation Plan As Industry Seeks to Cut Human Inspections

Tags: donald trumplee jae-myungus news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung
Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung
Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung
Donald Trump Questions Stability in South Korea Ahead of Meeting With President Lee Jae-myung

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?