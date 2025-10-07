Donald Trump Responds To Reports Claiming He Told Benjamin Netanyahu To Be ‘F*cking Negative’, Here Is What He Said

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied claims that he recently told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop being so “f*cking negative” and “take the win” after Hamas accepted parts of Washington’s proposal aimed at ending the Gaza war.

“No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive on the deal,” Trump said, dismissing the report and defending Netanyahu’s stance on the US-backed plan, according to a Times of Israel post.

Donald Trump Frustrated With Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump has not publicly criticized Netanyahu. However, several reports have claimed that Trump has privately shown frustration with the Israeli leader. Axios recently reported that during a tense phone call last week, Trump responded angrily when Netanyahu described Hamas’s response to the proposal as “nothing to celebrate.”

Asked whether he had any red lines for Hamas in the fresh round of negotiations that began Monday in Egypt, Trump said that he did.

“If certain things aren’t met, we’re not going to do it,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

However, Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing talks. “But I think we’re doing very well. Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important,” he said, without offering further details.

Donald Trump Optimistic Over Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Trump said he was “pretty sure” that a ceasefire and hostage release agreement would be reached soon, adding that Hamas had been “fine” in recent discussions.

“I think we’re going to have a deal… They’ve been trying to have a deal with Gaza literally for centuries,” he remarked.

When asked whether hostages would be released on Tuesday to mark the two-year anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the ongoing war, Trump declined to give a timeline for the announcement of any potential deal.

President Trump In Contact With Hostage Families

Trump confirmed that he has been in touch with the families of hostages regarding his proposal. He described their reaction as overwhelmingly positive.

“They’re so happy about it. One said, ‘I can’t breathe,’” he recalled.

