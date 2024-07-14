Donald Trump Shooting: Watch How Secret Service, Snipers Got In Action After Shots Were Fired At Former POTUS

Multiple videos have surfaced on the Internet showing how swiftly the Secret Service reacted after several gunshots were fired at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. Former US President Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally today.

A video also showed how a sniper standing on the roof at one of the buildings reacted after the incident happened.

The Secret Service reported that an apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump involved multiple shots fired toward the stage from an elevated position outside the rally venue. Video footage has surfaced showing snipers and Secret Service agents responding swiftly as shots were aimed at Trump.

This sniper saved Donald Trump his life, give this man a raise. #Trump pic.twitter.com/vUgEzHTM0X — Dario (@zvdarioo) July 13, 2024

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Former President Donald Trump shot at rally. pic.twitter.com/SnQe62Vu4d — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) July 13, 2024

Upon hearing the gunshots, Secret Service officials quickly moved to protect Trump, surrounding him on the podium and escorting him offstage.

Two armed officials were observed aiming at the gunman after the shots were fired. The assailant was later apprehended and subdued by Secret Service personnel, although their identity and motive remained unclear.

The incident occurred shortly after Trump had begun speaking at his final campaign rally. Trump, aged 78, visibly reacted to the gunshot, clutching his right ear where blood soon became visible. Despite the injury, Trump continued to acknowledge the crowd, repeatedly raising his fist while being shielded by security officials, creating a now-iconic scene.

“I was hit by a bullet that grazed the upper part of my right ear,” Trump later shared on Truth Social. “I immediately sensed something was wrong when I heard shots and felt the bullet tear through my skin,” he recounted.

