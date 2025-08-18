LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy, Other European Leaders At White House Today: Check Full Schedule Here

Donald Trump To Meet Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, Other European Leaders At White House Today: Check Full Schedule Here

The outcome of the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy could decide the fate of Ukraine. A solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to be reached.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 18, 2025 11:37:25 IST

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US President Donald Trump at White House on Monday. This comes after a high-level meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska. 

The meeting between the two leaders will be watched and analysed closely. The last meeting at Oval Office got heated. A journalist at that time had asked Zelenskyy about why he did not wear a suit for the meeting.

Zelenskyy confirmed his arrival in Washington and wrote on X: “I have already arrived in Washington, tomorrow I am meeting with President Trump. Tomorrow we are also speaking with European leaders. I am grateful to @POTUS for the invitation. We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably. And peace must be lasting.”

According to The Hill, here’s the full schedule:

12:00 pm ET (9:30 pm IST): European leaders will arrive at the South Portico of the White House. 

1:00 pm – 1:15 pm ET (10:30 pm – 10:45 pm IST): Trump will greet Zelenskyy and then they will go to Oval Office meeting, US Vice President JD Vance will also join them. This will be the first time when he three leaders will meet since the heated argument earlier this year. 

2:15 pm – 2:30 pm ET (11:45 pm – 12:00 am IST Tuesday): Trump will welcome European leaders in the State Dining Room. 

3:00 pm ET (12:30 am IST Tuesday): All leaders, including, Trump, Zelenskyy and European leaders, will convene in the East Room for a high-stakes meeting focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tags: donald trumprussiaukrainevladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyy

