Home > World > Will Zelenskyy Wear Suit? White House Meeting In Spotlight After Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine War

Will Zelenskyy Wear Suit? White House Meeting In Spotlight After Trump-Putin Alaska Summit On Ukraine War

The outcome of the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy could decide the fate of Ukraine. A solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to be reached.

High-Stakes White House Meeting In Spotlight
High-Stakes White House Meeting In Spotlight

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 18, 2025 09:41:49 IST

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is all set to meet US President Donald Trump at White House on Monday. This comes after a high-level meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Alaska. 

The outcome of the high-stakes meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy could decide the fate of Ukraine. A solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war is expected to be reached.

The meeting between the two leaders will be watched and analysed closely. The last meeting at Oval Office got heated. A journalist at that time had asked Zelenskyy about why he did not wear a suit for the meeting.

“Why don’t you wear a suit? You’re at the highest level in this country’s office, and you refuse to wear a suit. Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office,” the reporter asked.

To this, Zelenskyy said that he would wear a suit only when the war was over. Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for Real America’s Voice, and Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene’s partner, had asked this question to the Ukrainian President.

His channel, Real America’s Voice, recently asked on X, “Will Zelensky wear a suit?”

To this someone said, “Is there betting on this?”

Another used said, “Zelensky better wear a suit & tie! Nice shoes too!.”

One user added, “Zelensky just arrived in DC. and is spending the night in a guest house…I hope he remembers his manners and Suit tomorrow.” 

It is still not clear what the Ukrainian President will wear. But after the heated debate at Oval Office earlier this year, it is expected he might try something different and set the tone for a positive outcome. He also want a permanent solution to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tags: donald trumprussiaukrainevolodymyr zelenskyy

