Home > World > Donald Trump Snubs Reports Of 'Major Defeat' After Meeting Putin In Alaska: Here's What He Said

Earlier on Friday, the United States and Russia concluded the much-anticipated Alaska Summit meeting aimed at bringing peace to the conflict in Ukraine.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 18, 2025 08:27:40 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed claims that he has suffered a ‘defeat’ at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the August 15 Summit in Alaska.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a “major defeat” by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this. It was a major point of contention! If we had the Summit elsewhere, the Democrat run and controlled media would have said what a terrible thing THAT was.”

Trump also criticised Democrats, claiming they “want crime” in the cities under their control. “These people are sick! They even want CRIME IN D.C., and other BLUE Cities throughout our Country, but don’t worry, I won’t let that happen. Just like our now secure Southern Border (ZERO illegals in last 3 months!), our cities will be Secure and Safe, and D.C. will lead the way!” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the United States and Russia concluded the much-anticipated Alaska Summit meeting aimed at bringing peace to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President called it a “great and very successful day in Alaska” and highlighted that the best way to go forward would be through a “peace agreement”.

Later, Trump described the meeting with Russian President Putin as “really well”, and said he held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, several European leaders, and NATO Secretary General, during which it was agreed that a peace agreement is the best way to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late-night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up,” the US President had posted on Truth Social.

With inputs from ANI

Tags: donald trumpukrainevladimir putin

