Donald Trump Stuns Social Media With Mysterious 'Bela' Post, Leaving Everyone Puzzled

Donald Trump Stuns Social Media With Mysterious ‘Bela’ Post, Leaving Everyone Puzzled

President Donald Trump sparked a social media frenzy with a cryptic post reading “bela” on Truth Social. Analysts and politicians scrambled to decode its meaning, drawing comparisons to his infamous “covfefe” tweet. The post also attracted playful jabs from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other critics.

Trump’s cryptic “bela” post on Truth Social leaves the internet puzzled, drawing comparisons to “covfefe.” Photos/X.
Trump's cryptic "bela" post on Truth Social leaves the internet puzzled, drawing comparisons to "covfefe." Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 05:33:04 IST

Amid these major news events like the Russia-Ukraine war discussions and Hurricane Erin, social media has been abuzz over a cryptic post by President Donald Trump in which he mentioned the four-letter word ‘bela’.  

What is “Bela” and Why Did Donald Trump Post It?  

On Sunday at 8:31 a.m., Trump shared a single-word message – “bela” – on his Truth Social account. The meaning behind the post remains unclear. Some analysts suggest it could simply be a typo, as no immediate connection can be drawn between the word and the President or current events.

Also Read: Trump’s Truth Social Repost Shocks World: Suggests Ukraine May Have To Give Up Land To Russia  

Interestingly, if spelled with a double “L” as “bella,” the word translates to “beautiful” in Italian. It is possible Trump was reacting to something he saw – either outside or on television – when he made the post.  

Gavin Newsom Pokes Fun

The post quickly drew attention from notable figures and political offices. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office, engaged in an ongoing feud with Trump, took the opportunity to poke fun, stating, “we broke Donald Trump.”  

Earlier, Newsom’s team had sent additional jabs at the president, referencing his “tiny hands” and seemingly inviting an online exchange.  

Social Media Reacts To Trump’s Truth Post

The Lincoln Project, a conservative group opposed to Trump, compared the post to his infamous 2017 “covfefe” tweet, which left the country puzzled at the time. George Conway, a frequent critic of Trump, described “bela” as a “blend” of the original “covfefe.”  

Democratic Representative Jared Moskowitz of Florida also chimed in, humorously suggesting the post referred to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), writing, “That’s what we call Comer.”  

Another social media account offered a simpler theory, proposing that Trump may have been attempting to write about Belarus but cut the word short by mistake.  

Also Read: Marco Rubio Explains Why US Won’t Punish China For Refining Russian Oil, But Slaps India With 50% Tariffs

Tags: donald trumpGavin Newsomus news

Donald Trump Stuns Social Media With Mysterious ‘Bela’ Post, Leaving Everyone Puzzled

