Trump's Truth Social Repost Shocks World: Suggests Ukraine May Have To Give Up Land To Russia

US President Donald Trump suggested Ukraine might need to give up some territory to Russia to prevent greater losses. Talks with EU officials on Ukraine’s security were held in Alaska. Potential land exchanges between Russia and Ukraine remain under discussion.

Trump shares a post suggesting Ukraine may lose territory to Russia; US-EU talks explore security and possible land exchange proposals. Photo/X.
Trump shares a post suggesting Ukraine may lose territory to Russia; US-EU talks explore security and possible land exchange proposals. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 03:12:14 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, suggesting that Ukraine must be prepared to give up part of its territory to Russia. The post also warned that refusal could result in even greater territorial losses for Ukraine in the future.

“Ukraine must be willing to lose some territory to Russia otherwise the longer the war goes on they will keep losing even more land!” the post read.

US Officials Discuss Security Details with EU Countries At Alaska Summit

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that American officials held discussions on Saturday with national security advisers from multiple European countries. The talks focused on security arrangements for Ukraine, aiming to develop proposals that could eventually be presented to Russia as part of a peace agreement.

Rubio told Fox News that recent discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday had helped narrow down key issues, including Ukraine’s borders, military alliances, and security guarantees.

“There’s a lot of work that remains,” Rubio said.

Did Putin and Trump Discuss Possible Land Exchange Between Russia and Ukraine?

According to sources cited by Reuters, Trump and Putin discussed potential proposals under which Russia could relinquish small pockets of occupied Ukrainian territory, in exchange for Ukraine ceding a larger fortified area in the east and freezing front lines elsewhere.

Rubio noted that neither Russia nor Ukraine would get everything they want in a potential agreement.

“If one side gets everything they want, that’s not a peace deal. It’s called surrender, and I don’t think this is a war that’s going to end anytime soon on the basis of surrender,” Rubio told CNN.

