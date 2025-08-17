LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet Donald Trump at the White House with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen joining at Zelenskyy's request. NATO's Mark Rutte and Finland's president may also attend. With Russia refusing ceasefire calls, Zelenskyy says peace with Moscow remains uncertain.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to join Zelenskyy-Trump meeting at the White House, as global talks ramp up over peace in Ukraine. (Photo: Canva modified X images)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to join Zelenskyy-Trump meeting at the White House, as global talks ramp up over peace in Ukraine. (Photo: Canva modified X images)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 17:00:00 IST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Sunday that she will attend the scheduled White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump on Monday. The meeting, which is taking place in the aftermath of the Trump-Putin Alaska summit, could shape the next phase of peace efforts in Ukraine.

In a post on X, von der Leyen said she will be present “at the request of President Zelenskyy, alongside President Trump and other European leaders in the White House tomorrow.”

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finland President Alexander Stubb are also likely to attend the crucial meeting, though final confirmations are still awaited, according to a CNN report published Sunday.

Nearly an hour after the European bloc chief’s confirmation, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also confirmed his attendance at the high-stakes White House talks.

Additionally, German chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Finland President Alexander Stubb will also be heading to the US to partake Zelenskyy-Trump meeting Monday, CNN reported.

Zelenskyy Wary of Russia’s Commitment to Peace

Ahead of the meeting, Zelenskyy voiced some serious concerns about Russia’s intentions, writing in a post on X, “We see that Russia is rejecting numerous demands for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killings. This complicates the situation.”

“If they do not have the will to implement a simple order to stop the strikes, it may take a lot of effort for Russia to have the will to implement much more, namely peaceful living with its neighbours for decades,” the Ukrainian President wrote.

He also thanked the White House for the invitation and confirmed that discussions with allies will continue throughout the weekend.

Europe Pushes for Security Guarantees

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that any peace agreement must include robust protections for Ukraine. “Europe stands firmly by Ukraine’s side, no matter what Putin plans,” Wadephul wrote on X, adding, “No negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

A day before, a European official told CNN that leaders are discussing security guarantees for Ukraine that may mirror NATO’s Article 5, though without official involvement of the organisation.

Nordic Countries Insist on Ceasefire First

Meanwhile, the Nordic-Baltic Eight — a regional co-operation format including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden — released a statement demanding Russia stop its attacks and return abducted Ukrainian children, emphasising that a ceasefire must come before any peace agreement while also insisting that “Putin cannot be trusted.”

Zelenskyy backed their concerns, noting, “Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing.”

ALSO READ: Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy: Is a Three-Way Summit on Ukraine Next?

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

J&K: Why The Administration Ordered The Closure Of Educational Institutions In Jammu Today, August 18
GST Reforms Trigger Major Shift in Indian Market, Emkay Global Boosts Nifty 50 Target To 28,000
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?
Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?