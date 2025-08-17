LIVE TV
Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy: Is a Three-Way Summit on Ukraine Next?

Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy: Is a Three-Way Summit on Ukraine Next?

European leaders backed US President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral summit with Russia and Ukraine after his Alaska meeting with Putin. In a joint statement, they stressed Ukraine must get “ironclad” security guarantees, rejected any territorial concessions, and vowed continued support until peace is reached.

EU said that any peace deal must include "ironclad security" for Ukraine
EU said that any peace deal must include "ironclad security" for Ukraine

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 16:01:26 IST

European leaders have expressed support for US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a “trilateral summit” involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine as a next step in ongoing efforts to halt the conflict in Europe that is currently in its fourth year.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa in an effort for lasting peace, backed Trump’s initiative following his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

European Leaders Express Hope for Peace in Ukraine Through US Backed Deal

“President Trump debriefed us and President Zelenskyy following his meeting with the Russian President in Alaska on 15 August 2025. Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace,” the joint statement read.

European leaders echoed Trump’s assertion that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal” and endorsed his plans for further dialogue, including his upcoming meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday.

“As President Trump said ‘there’s no deal until there’s a deal’. As envisioned by President Trump, the next step must now be further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon. We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support,” the statement read.

The leaders emphasised that any peace deal must include “ironclad security guarantees” for Ukraine and affirmed their support for Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders also drew a firm red line against any concessions on Ukraine’s future alliances, noting that any decisions regarding Ukrainian territory will rest solely with Kyiv.

Europe Seeks Strong Security for Ukraine in Future

“We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine’s pathway to EU and NATO. It will be up to Ukraine to make decisions on its territory. International borders must not be changed by force,” the statement read.

The joint statement reiterated continued European military, political, and economic support for Ukraine, warning that pressure on Russia would increase unless it ends its war of aggression.

“As long as the killing in Ukraine continues, we stand ready to uphold the pressure on Russia. We will continue to strengthen sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy until there is a just and lasting peace,” it read.

The statement came a day after the “historic” bilateral meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska on Friday.

The US and Russia, during the much-anticipated truce talks, discussed ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia “very well” in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite “resistance”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would be meeting with Trump on Monday for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(Inputs From ANI)

Trump, Putin, Zelenskyy: Is a Three-Way Summit on Ukraine Next?

