Why Germany Wants Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy Trilateral Meet To Be Held In Europe?

The three-way summit between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin may take place in Europe. “I think that such a three-way meeting will take place,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, reported AFP.

“The date and place are still to be worked out. We have proposed that a place could be found in Europe,” he said.

Merz also said that a European venue “should maybe be a place where discussions might take place on a permanent basis.” However, he did not specify any country or city.

“Those are detailed issues. They will only be clarified in coming days, or even coming weeks,” he said.

Challenge for Putin

There is an International Criminal Court arrest warrant out for him due to alleged mass abduction of Ukrainian children during the war. This could be big challenge for the Russian President if he wants to step foot in Europe.

What happened during Trump-Putin meet?

Putin concluded his joint press conference with Trump by inviting him for further talks in Moscow. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said.

Trump accepted the suggestion, saying, “That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”

Trump said that the next step now rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin would be arranged soon.

“Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done,” Trump told the local media. “They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess,” Trump told the media, as reported by CNN.

He declined to disclose the remaining issues holding up a deal, saying only that he wants “to see what we can get done.”

Despite the lack of a formal agreement, Trump described the summit as a success, rating it “10 out of 10, in the sense that we got along great.”

“I want to make sure it gets done,” he added, as per CNN. “And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done.”

Trump said he and Putin agreed that the Ukraine conflict would end with land swaps and US-backed some type of security guarantee.

