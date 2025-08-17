LIVE TV
From Alaska to Washington: Will Donald Trump Bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the Same Table?

From Alaska to Washington: Will Donald Trump Bring Putin and Zelenskyy to the Same Table?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday after Trump’s Alaska summit with Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy said they had a “substantive” call, welcomed a proposed trilateral meeting, stressed Europe’s role, and reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to peace and security guarantees.

Zelenskyy believes Washington has a vital role in efforts to end the conflict.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 12:13:42 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would be meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just two days after the “historic” bilateral meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

In a post on X on Saturday, Zelenskyy revealed that he and Trump had held a “long and substantive” call, beginning with one-on-one talks and later including European leaders in a broader discussion, where Trump briefed him on his recent meeting with Putin.

Zelenskyy underscored that Washington has a vital role in efforts to end the conflict.

European Leaders Join Discussion Between Trump and Zelenskyy

“We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump,” the Ukrainian President said.

“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” he added.

Zelenskyy also welcomed Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the US and Russia, underlining Kyiv’s commitment to peace and close coordination with international partners.

“We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasises that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this,” the post read.

“On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation,” it added.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s commitment to peace and said Kyiv remains ready to work with maximum effort to achieve a resolution, adding that European involvement would be critical in securing lasting and reliable security guarantees.

Ukraine Wants European Involvement Also to Achieve Peace 

“It is important that Europeans are involved at every stage to ensure reliable security guarantees together with America. We also discussed positive signals from the American side regarding participation in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security. We continue to coordinate our positions with all partners. I thank everyone who is helping,” the post concluded.

Earlier, Trump also stated that the Ukrainian President will be coming to Washington on Monday, and if things work out then a meeting will be scheduled with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump stated in a post on Truth Social.

Earlier on Friday, the US and Russia held the much-anticipated truce talks meeting in Alaska to discuss bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s top economic envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, said the US received Russia “very well” in Alaska and that the two countries would continue building relations despite “resistance.”

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump's U-Turn on Ukraine War: What Changed After Alaska Summit?

Tags: donald trumpukraine

