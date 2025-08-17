LIVE TV
Donald Trump's U-Turn on Ukraine War: What Changed After Alaska Summit?

US President Donald Trump, once a strong advocate of a ceasefire, shifted to pushing for a full peace deal after meeting Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Despite earlier calls for a truce and threats of tariffs and sanctions, no agreement was reached. Trump hinted at land swaps, urging Ukraine to accept a deal with Russia.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 11:45:43 IST

US President Donald Trump, who had long pushed for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war, changed his position just hours after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

When Trump started his second term, he believed his personal relationship with Putin could help solve the war that began in February 2022. But in recent months, their ties worsened. Trump criticized Putin several times and even threatened a 100% tariff on Russia if Moscow did not agree to a peace plan.

Alaska Summit: Nothing Substantial on Peace in Ukraine

The much-anticipated Alaska meeting did not bring any deal. Afterward, Trump shifted his position, saying a full peace agreement, not just a ceasefire, was now needed to end the war, which has lasted over three years.

Earlier, in May, Trump had called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, warning of tougher sanctions if Russia ignored it. Ukraine accepted the idea, but Russia countered with a proposal for only a three-day pause to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In June, Trump criticized Putin at the NATO summit, calling his refusal to stop the war “misguided.” He also warned that the US could pull back from peace efforts if neither Russia nor Ukraine made progress.

On July 3, Trump and Putin spoke by phone for just an hour, much shorter than their earlier calls. A US official said the talk lacked the usual warmth, and Trump felt Putin was stalling.

Frustrated, Trump later gave Putin 50 days to secure a deal, warning that if he failed, the US would target Russia’s biggest energy customers with sanctions.

Donald Trump on Russia: From Aggressive to Soft?

On August 13, Trump raised the pressure further, warning of “very severe” consequences if Russia did not end the war. He also threatened sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, specifically warning India with a 50% tariff on its exports to the US.

After their three-hour Alaska meeting, both Trump and Putin called the talks “productive” but admitted no deal was reached. Trump later said the two agreed to push directly for a peace deal instead of a ceasefire, a stance that goes against Ukraine and its European allies.

Trump insisted “significant progress” was made but gave no details. Speaking on Fox News, he suggested he and Putin discussed “land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine” and had “largely agreed.” He said: “I think we’re close to a deal. Ukraine has to agree. Maybe they’ll say no.”

When asked what advice he would give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump replied: “Make a deal. Russia is a very big power, and Ukraine is not.”

Tags: donald trump russia ukraine

