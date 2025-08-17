Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s Secret Alaska Deal? Ukraine Faces Difficult Choice

Russia and the United States discussed a possible peace plan for Ukraine during a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, according to sources familiar with Moscow’s position.

Under the proposals, Russia would give up small areas of occupied Ukrainian land, while Ukraine would hand over large parts of its eastern territory that Russia has so far failed to capture.

The meeting, held at an air force base in Alaska, marked the first time a U.S. president and the Russian leader had met since before the war began in February 2022.

Ukraine’s president to Meet Trump and Focus on Russian Demands for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Monday to discuss a possible settlement with Trump.

Trump later said in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he and Putin had spoken about land transfers and security guarantees for Ukraine. He suggested both sides were close to an agreement, but stressed that Ukraine would have the final say.

“I think we’re pretty close to a deal,” Trump said. “Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they’ll say no.”

Two people with knowledge of the discussions said their information came mainly from conversations among U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials. They noted that the details of Putin’s proposals were not complete and might only represent an initial negotiating stance.

Russia Wants Donetsk, But Will Ukraine Yield?

It remains unclear whether Putin’s ideas are simply a starting point or a near-final offer.

The reported terms would be extremely difficult for Ukraine to accept, experts say.

Putin’s plan would not allow for a ceasefire until a full agreement was reached, a condition at odds with Zelensky’s demand for an immediate halt to fighting.

The proposal demands Ukraine to cede eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, while in return, Russia would halt assaults in southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

However, Ukraine has flatly rejected the plan of withdrawing from Donetsk arguing that it is a key area to halt more Russian invasion. Hence, there is heavy mobilisation of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk.

As part of the offer, Russia would consider returning smaller areas it currently occupies in the northern Sumy and northeastern Kharkiv regions.

Also Read: ‘Next Time In Moscow’: Putin Hints At More Talks Following Alaska Meeting, Trump To Update NATO And Zelensky