Home > World > 'Next Time In Moscow': Putin Hints At More Talks Following Alaska Meeting, Trump To Update NATO And Zelensky

'Next Time In Moscow': Putin Hints At More Talks Following Alaska Meeting, Trump To Update NATO And Zelensky

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held nearly three hours of talks in Alaska, calling the discussions “extremely productive.” While progress was made toward ending the Ukraine war, Trump stressed, “there’s no deal until there’s a deal.” Both leaders pledged continued dialogue, with Trump planning calls to Zelensky, NATO, and European allies.

Trump-Putin Alaska talks make progress on Ukraine but no deal yet; leaders vow continued dialogue, calls to allies planned. Photo/X.
Trump-Putin Alaska talks make progress on Ukraine but no deal yet; leaders vow continued dialogue, calls to allies planned. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 05:26:30 IST

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for nearly three hours on Friday in Alaska, with Trump describing the discussions as “extremely productive” and saying the two leaders made “great progress” toward ending Moscow’s war on Ukraine. However, he emphasized that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Details

During a brief media availability following the closed-door meeting, neither Trump nor Putin provided specific details about any preliminary understanding or agreement. Trump said he would be contacting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European allies to discuss the next steps in negotiations.

Also Read: Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

“There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them,” Trump said.

“I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway. So there’s no deal until there’s a deal. I will call up NATO in a little while, I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and, of course, call up President Zelensky and tell them about today’s meeting. It’s ultimately up to them.”

Putin Says He Is Sincerely Interested In Ending Ukraine War

The joint media session did not allow questions from reporters. Trump highlighted that while a full agreement had not been reached, the progress made could help prevent significant loss of life.

“Just before their appearance ended, Trump said the two would stop ‘thousands of people a week from being killed.’ ‘President Putin wants to see that as much as I do,’ he added.”

Putin, speaking in English, stated he was “sincerely interested” in ending the conflict, but offered no further details.

Putin Speaks In English – ‘Next time in Moscow’

Trump repeatedly emphasized his longstanding personal rapport with Putin. Switching to using the Russian president’s first name, he said:

“I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin. Vladimir. We’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon.”

Putin responded: “Next time in Moscow.”

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said

‘Next Time In Moscow’: Putin Hints At More Talks Following Alaska Meeting, Trump To Update NATO And Zelensky

