‘Next Time In Moscow’: Putin Hints At More Talks Following Alaska Meeting, Trump To Update NATO And Zelensky

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for nearly three hours on Friday in Alaska, with Trump describing the discussions as “extremely productive” and saying the two leaders made “great progress” toward ending Moscow’s war on Ukraine. However, he emphasized that “there’s no deal until there’s a deal.”

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting Details

During a brief media availability following the closed-door meeting, neither Trump nor Putin provided specific details about any preliminary understanding or agreement. Trump said he would be contacting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European allies to discuss the next steps in negotiations.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them,” Trump said.

“I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway. So there’s no deal until there’s a deal. I will call up NATO in a little while, I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate, and, of course, call up President Zelensky and tell them about today’s meeting. It’s ultimately up to them.”

Putin Says He Is Sincerely Interested In Ending Ukraine War

The joint media session did not allow questions from reporters. Trump highlighted that while a full agreement had not been reached, the progress made could help prevent significant loss of life.

“Just before their appearance ended, Trump said the two would stop ‘thousands of people a week from being killed.’ ‘President Putin wants to see that as much as I do,’ he added.”

Putin, speaking in English, stated he was “sincerely interested” in ending the conflict, but offered no further details.

Putin Speaks In English – ‘Next time in Moscow’

Trump repeatedly emphasized his longstanding personal rapport with Putin. Switching to using the Russian president’s first name, he said:

“I’ve always had a fantastic relationship with President Putin. Vladimir. We’ll speak to you very soon and probably see you again very soon.”

Putin responded: “Next time in Moscow.”

