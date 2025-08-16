LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here's What The Two Leaders Said

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded nearly three hours of talks in Alaska, but no Ukraine ceasefire was agreed. The leaders exchanged cordial greetings before heading to the summit. Both expressed cautious optimism, yet details of any progress remained unclear.

Trump-Putin Alaska talks end after three hours; no Ukraine ceasefire deal reached, leaders call summit constructive. Photo/X.
Trump-Putin Alaska talks end after three hours; no Ukraine ceasefire deal reached, leaders call summit constructive. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 04:57:01 IST

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded nearly three hours of talks at Elmendorf Air Force Base on Friday. Despite extended discussions with senior advisers accompanying the two leaders, no agreement was reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The two leaders exchanged a cordial greeting on the Anchorage tarmac, including two handshakes, before traveling together in Trump’s limousine to the summit venue.

No Ukraine Ceasefire Reached, Trump Says No Deal Reached

Trump acknowledged that the talks did not produce a formal deal. “There is no deal until there’s a deal,” he said, adding that he needs to discuss with NATO leaders and European partners would continue and that any agreement would require their approval.

Also Read: Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered At The Start of The Press Confrence

While he remained cautiously optimistic, saying, “we have a very good chance of getting there,” the statement did not confirm any progress toward a Ukraine ceasefire.

What Putin Said During The Alaska Press Conference

Putin described the summit as “constructive,” held in an “atmosphere of mutual respect” and “quite useful.” He suggested some preliminary understanding had been reached, though no specifics were disclosed, “we expect that Kyiv and European capitals will perceive that constructively and won’t throw a wrench in the works and they will not make any attempts to use some backroom dealings, or to conduct provocations to torpedo the nascent progress,” Putin said.

He reiterated that Russia is “convinced” the “primary causes” of the Ukraine war must be addressed while acknowledging that “naturally, the security of Ukraine should be ensured as well.”

Putin Speaks ABout Historic Low in US-Russia Relations

Putin said that Washington-Moscow ties are at their lowest since the Cold War, stating, “That’s not benefitting our countries and the world as a whole.” He stressed the importance of dialogue: “Sooner or later we had to move on from confrontation to dialogue … a personal meeting between heads of state has been long overdue.”

After delivering statements, Trump and Putin left the stage without taking questions from reporters. Fox News anchor Bret Baier remarked, “This joint news conference was anything but. We don’t have a sense of what is in this agreement, this deal.”

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, confirmed that there were no major breakthroughs, “we are making efforts, we are working — so far there are no major breakthroughs and, apparently, there cannot be any. We are trying, primarily in the visa sphere. But you can see for yourself that changes are happening very, very slowly.”

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit

The summit included senior advisers: Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff for Trump, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and adviser Yuri Ushakov for Putin. The meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions over Ukraine and strained US-Russia relations.

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin Meets Trump in Three-on-Three Talks with Top Russian Diplomats

Tags: donald trump, putin, Trump Putin Alaska meeting, us news

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Ends Without Ukraine Ceasefire: Here’s What The Two Leaders Said

