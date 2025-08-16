Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a brief but telling conversation upon meeting at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of their first in-person meeting in six years to discuss the war in Ukraine.

According to a lip reader quoted by The Daily Mail, Trump appeared “somewhat impatient” as the leaders shook hands, with his first word reportedly being: “Finally.”

When Putin Faced Reporters At The Alaska Summit

As they stood on the tarmac, reporters called out to Putin, asking, “when will you stop killing civilians?” The Russian leader responded with a shrug, appearing to indicate he could not hear the question.

The lip reader claimed Trump greeted Putin with, “you made it, fantastic to see you, and appreciated.” Putin allegedly responded, “Thank you, and you. I am here to help you.”

Trump reportedly replied that he also wanted to help. The Kremlin leader is said to have told Trump he would “bring it to a rest,” possibly referencing the Ukraine conflict. “All they need is to ask,” Putin added, to which Trump responded, “I hope it does.”

What Trump And Putin Told Each Other

The two leaders then walked towards a waiting limousine to proceed to their meeting. The lip reader recounted more of their conversation, quoting Trump as saying, “come on, let’s get straight into the vehicle. We need to move forward, both giving it attention. I know this is serious; it’s quite long. What a journey it is.”

During the exchange, Putin reportedly asked Trump for “the scoop,” to which Trump replied, “It’s cargo fuel.” The context of this remark remains unclear.

Trump also suggested that Putin shake his hand again because “it gives a good impression.” Putin’s response, according to the report, was a simple, “thank you.”

