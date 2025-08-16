LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

In Anchorage, Alaska, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shared a brief yet revealing tarmac exchange before their first in-person meeting in six years. A lip reader claims the leaders discussed helping each other and hinted at ending the Ukraine conflict. The encounter also saw pointed questions from reporters, which Putin brushed off.

Trump and Putin share a telling tarmac exchange in Alaska, hinting at cooperation and peace talks on Ukraine. Photo/X.
Trump and Putin share a telling tarmac exchange in Alaska, hinting at cooperation and peace talks on Ukraine. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 04:20:00 IST

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged a brief but telling conversation upon meeting at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, ahead of their first in-person meeting in six years to discuss the war in Ukraine.

According to a lip reader quoted by The Daily Mail, Trump appeared “somewhat impatient” as the leaders shook hands, with his first word reportedly being: “Finally.”

When Putin Faced Reporters At The Alaska Summit 

As they stood on the tarmac, reporters called out to Putin, asking, “when will you stop killing civilians?” The Russian leader responded with a shrug, appearing to indicate he could not hear the question.

Also Read: Did Trump Really Land In Alaska Wearing Knee Pads Ahead Of Putin Meeting?

The lip reader claimed Trump greeted Putin with, “you made it, fantastic to see you, and appreciated.” Putin allegedly responded, “Thank you, and you. I am here to help you.”

Trump reportedly replied that he also wanted to help. The Kremlin leader is said to have told Trump he would “bring it to a rest,” possibly referencing the Ukraine conflict. “All they need is to ask,” Putin added, to which Trump responded, “I hope it does.”

What Trump And Putin Told Each Other

The two leaders then walked towards a waiting limousine to proceed to their meeting. The lip reader recounted more of their conversation, quoting Trump as saying, “come on, let’s get straight into the vehicle. We need to move forward, both giving it attention. I know this is serious; it’s quite long. What a journey it is.”

During the exchange, Putin reportedly asked Trump for “the scoop,” to which Trump replied, “It’s cargo fuel.” The context of this remark remains unclear.

Trump also suggested that Putin shake his hand again because “it gives a good impression.” Putin’s response, according to the report, was a simple, “thank you.”

Also Read: Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Live Updates: Putin Meets Trump in Three-on-Three Talks with Top Russian Diplomats

RELATED News

‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
From Anime to Anger: Why Indonesians Raised Pirate Flag on Independence Day?
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Extends Condolences Over Flood Damage In India: ‘Deeply Saddened Many Precious Lives Were…’

LATEST NEWS

La Liga Match Day 2, Barcelona vs Mallorca: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch In India
Shocking Love Story: Actress Falls in Love with 13-Year-Old Co-Star, Father Broke the Relationship
Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Ban Ignites Monali Thakur’s Breakdown, ‘Human Race Ko Itna Entitlement Milta Kaha Se hai’
Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit
Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit
Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit
Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?