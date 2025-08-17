Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday used an unusual metaphor to describe how Ukraine should stand against its aggressors: a “steel porcupine.” Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, von der Leyen stressed that Kyiv must become “undigestible for potential invaders.

“We must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe’s vital security interests. Ukraine must be able to uphold its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” CNN quoted her as saying just a day ahead of a high-stakes meeting scheduled in Washington, DC.

No Limits on Ukrainian Defense

Welcoming US President Donald Trump’s “willingness to contribute to Article Five (NATO’s mutual defense clause), the EU commission chief asserted that there should be “no limitations on Ukrainian armed forces, be it cooperation with or other third countries, or assistance from other third countries. No limitations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

She also underlined that the “coalition of the willing” — Ukraine’s key European allies — “is ready to do its share” in providing security guarantees. On Ukraine’s territorial integrity, von der Leyen reportedly said, “International borders cannot be changed by force. These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone, and these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table.”

Meeting at the White House

Earlier during the day, the bloc chief had confirmed in a post on X that she will be attending the White House meeting at Zelenskyy’s request, alongside “President Trump and other European leaders.” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb are also expected to join, a European official told CNN.

Zelenskyy’s Call for Ceasefire

Zelenskyy also spoke at the Brussels press event, and stressed on the importance of stopping the violence before any peace deal can move forward. “First we have to stop the killings. Putin has many demands, but we do not know all of them, and if there are really as many as we heard, then it will take time to go through them all,” the Ukrainian President said, per CNN.

“It’s impossible to do this under the pressure of weapons. So it is necessary to cease fire and work quickly on a final deal. We will talk about it in Washington,” he further said, while adding, “Putin does not want to stop the killing, but he must do it.”

Starmer Vows Support

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is also scheduled to attend the White House talks, vowed support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” A Downing Street statement said Starmer “stands ready to support this next phase of further talks” and praised Trump’s “efforts to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The UK PM further stressed that any potential peace deal “cannot be decided without President Zelenskyy.”

