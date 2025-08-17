LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One

Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One

Ursula von der Leyen urged Ukraine to become a "steel porcupine" to resist invasions, stressing no limits on its military. Ahead of a White House meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump, Zelenskyy sought a ceasefire before peace talks. UK's Starmer, meanwhile, vowed support "for as long as it takes" amid ongoing conflict.

EU's Ursula von der Leyen has called for Ukraine to become a steel porcupine with strong defenses as leaders prepare for a key White House meeting on peace. (Photo: X/@vonderleyen)
EU's Ursula von der Leyen has called for Ukraine to become a steel porcupine with strong defenses as leaders prepare for a key White House meeting on peace. (Photo: X/@vonderleyen)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 19:23:00 IST

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday used an unusual metaphor to describe how Ukraine should stand against its aggressors: a “steel porcupine.” Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference, von der Leyen stressed that Kyiv must become “undigestible for potential invaders.

“We must have strong security guarantees to protect both Ukraine and Europe’s vital security interests. Ukraine must be able to uphold its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” CNN quoted her as saying just a day ahead of a high-stakes meeting scheduled in Washington, DC.

No Limits on Ukrainian Defense

Welcoming US President Donald Trump’s “willingness to contribute to Article Five (NATO’s mutual defense clause), the EU commission chief asserted that there should be “no limitations on Ukrainian armed forces, be it cooperation with or other third countries, or assistance from other third countries. No limitations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

She also underlined that the “coalition of the willing”  — Ukraine’s key European allies — “is ready to do its share” in providing security guarantees. On Ukraine’s territorial integrity, von der Leyen reportedly said, “International borders cannot be changed by force. These are decisions to be made by Ukraine and Ukraine alone, and these decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table.”

ALSO READ: From Recognition To Territory and Security: What Putin Wants to End the War in Ukraine

Meeting at the White House

Earlier during the day, the bloc chief had confirmed in a post on X that she will be attending the White House meeting at Zelenskyy’s request, alongside “President Trump and other European leaders.” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finland’s President Alexander Stubb are also expected to join, a European official told CNN. 

Zelenskyy’s Call for Ceasefire

Zelenskyy also spoke at the Brussels press event, and stressed on the importance of stopping the violence before any peace deal can move forward. “First we have to stop the killings. Putin has many demands, but we do not know all of them, and if there are really as many as we heard, then it will take time to go through them all,” the Ukrainian President said, per CNN.

“It’s impossible to do this under the pressure of weapons. So it is necessary to cease fire and work quickly on a final deal. We will talk about it in Washington,” he further said, while adding, “Putin does not want to stop the killing, but he must do it.”

Starmer Vows Support

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is also scheduled to attend the White House talks, vowed support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” A Downing Street statement said Starmer “stands ready to support this next phase of further talks” and praised Trump’s “efforts to end Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.”

The UK PM further stressed that any potential peace deal “cannot be decided without President Zelenskyy.”

ALSO READ: Zelenskyy-Trump Meeting to Include Ursula von der Leyen, Other EU Leaders – Who All Are on Guest List?

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

J&K: Why The Administration Ordered The Closure Of Educational Institutions In Jammu Today, August 18
GST Reforms Trigger Major Shift in Indian Market, Emkay Global Boosts Nifty 50 Target To 28,000
“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One
Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One
Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One
Ukraine As a ‘Steel Porcupine’? What It Means & Why EU’s von Der Leyen Wants Kyiv to Become One

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?