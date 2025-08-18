LIVE TV
Home > World > Marco Rubio Explains Why US Won't Punish China For Refining Russian Oil, But Slaps India With 50% Tariffs

Marco Rubio Explains Why US Won’t Punish China For Refining Russian Oil, But Slaps India With 50% Tariffs

US secondary sanctions on China over Russian oil could spike global energy prices, warns Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Critics say Trump’s earlier threats on India and China reveal inconsistencies in US trade policy. India faces steep 50% tariffs, sparking international backlash.

US secondary sanctions on China over Russian oil may hike global energy costs; India faces 50% US tariffs, Rubio warns. Photos/X.
US secondary sanctions on China over Russian oil may hike global energy costs; India faces 50% US tariffs, Rubio warns. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 18, 2025 00:02:02 IST

Secondary sanctions on China for refining Russian oil could drive up global energy prices, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned.

“If you impose secondary sanctions against the country, for example, in the case of Russian oil supplies to China, China will simply process this oil and it will be back on the world market. Anyone who buys this oil will pay more for it, or if there is no oil, they will have to look for alternative sources,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on August 17.

According to Rubio, during Senate discussions on a bill proposing 100 percent duties on China and India, several European countries expressed they were “not enthusiastic about such a prospect.”

US Hypocrisy As Trump Earlier Threatened Sanctions on Countries Buying Russian Oil

US President Donald Trump had previously threatened secondary sanctions on nations importing Russian oil, with India and China specifically in focus. Additional duties of 25 percent were imposed on India, highlighting the intensifying trade tensions over Russian energy imports.

On August 12, Trump issued a decree delaying for 90 days the implementation of higher duties on Chinese imports.

“President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that prevents the imposition of high US duties on Chinese goods for the next 90 days,” CNBC reported. The decree was issued just hours before the scheduled deadline for the pause on increased tariffs.

On the Contrary, Trump Slaps Heavy 50% Tariffs on India

Earlier, on August 6, Trump intensified his tariff measures against India, initially imposing a 25 percent additional duty and later doubling it to 50 percent on Indian goods. The move was a response to India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

India condemned the action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” warning that it could severely affect sectors such as textiles, marine, and leather exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that New Delhi would not back down in the face of economic pressure.

With the new tariff, India now faces the highest US duty of 50 percent, alongside Brazil. Russia and China, among other countries, have criticized Trump for applying what they call illegal trade pressure on India.

Tags: china, marco rubio, trump tariffs, us news

