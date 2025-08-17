LIVE TV
Home > Business > Geopolitical Tensions And India Tariffs In Focus After Trump-Putin Meeting; Tariff Delay On India Predicted

Geopolitical Tensions And India Tariffs In Focus After Trump-Putin Meeting; Tariff Delay On India Predicted

Trump and Putin’s Alaska meeting ended without a deal but opened dialogue. Experts predict Trump may delay tariffs on India, while Indian markets prepare for sharp reactions amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Trump snubs reports of 'major defeat'
Trump snubs reports of 'major defeat'

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 17, 2025 16:40:39 IST

Did you catch the recent high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin?

The two globally most famous leaders, US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Putin, met for around two and a half hours on Friday during a summit held in Alaska, which is a significant location, it hhas its own geopolitical symbolism. The primary goal? To find a solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The private discussions was joined by senior advisers, the leaders also faced the press in a joint conference. From this conference, Many were hopeful for a breakthrough, a deal between two nations, but Trump admitted no agreement was reached to end the Russia- Ukrain war. Meanwhile, Putin described the meeting concluded on having led to “an understanding,” though neither leader offered any concrete details.

Something Interesting and what caught everyone’s attentions was, both leaders spoke highly of each other during their statements, and this sparked a mixed reactions globally among public, invetsors and other nations. This warmth hints between the two as possible future breakthrough, and maybe more round of talks

According to various reports, Experts say the fact that they’re engaging in direct dialogue is still a step forward. The big question now is: will future meetings bring real progress, or is this just political theater? 

Indian Stock Market’s Likely To React 

Market ecperts in India say, that the Indian stock markets is likely to react very sarply to this meeting. The Friday meeting between the two leaders was a predictable one, and no one exoected such big issues get solved and have a concludion from just one and in first meeting itself. 

According to Indian analysts quoted in a Mint report, experts believe that since the Trump-Putin meeting ended without a clear conclusion, U.S. President Donald Trump may consider shifting the deadline for tariffs on India. “After the much-awaited Trump-Putin meeting, both leaders are talking positively, which means the ice has been broken, and more rounds of talks may lead to further progress, especially in the Baltic region,” said Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth. He added, “I expect an extension in the deadline for Trump’s tariff on India, similar to what was done with China ahead of the meeting.” Currently, the tariff deadline is set for August 27, but given the ongoing diplomatic developments and no final agreement reached at the summit, a delay in implementing tariffs on India appears likely.

(With Inputs)

