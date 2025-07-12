Donald Trump Warns Rosie O’Donnell Could Lose Her US Citizenship

US President Donald Trump threatened the comedian Rosie O’Donnell with canceling her citizenship.

In a social media post, Trump stated that “because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship.”

“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Trump added further.

O’Donnell, a left-leaning comedian, said in March that she has shifted to Ireland because Trump became the president.

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” O’Donnell stated.

What’s The Feud Between Donald Trump And Rosie O’Donnell?

She again spoke about feeling “healthier” since she settled in Ireland and does not have to worry about “what was happening politically in the country.”

O’Donnell also said she feels stress-free because the “President of the United States” has not “singled” her out.

The conflict between Trump and O’Donnell originates from the show called “The View.”

O’Donnell was a co-host of the show from 2006 to 2007 and then again from 2014 to 2015, when Trump was yet to become the American president.

In 2006, O’Donnell questioned Donald Trump over some of the decisions he made in his personal life and also criticized him for his financial history that included bankruptcy claims.

In response, Donald Trump had condemned O’Donnell’s statements and said he could file a case against her for misrepresentation of facts regarding his financial background.

Rosie O’Donnell vs. Donald Trump: What Happens Now?

After Trump’s threats of stripping O’Donnell of her US citizenship, she took to Instagram and posted a picture that includes Donald Trump and convicted criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

She also asked Trump in the post if he is “rattled again?” and said that she lives “rent-free” in his “brain.”

O’Donnell wrote an open letter to Trump and accused him of representing “everything that is wrong with America.”

Meanwhile, experts have dismissed Trump’s threats, citing the American law that says the president lacks the power to cancel the citizenship of a citizen who was born in America.

Reportedly, Rosie O’Donnell was born in the American state of New York.

