Home > World > Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty

Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty

The Iranian Embassy condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on India, calling them economic imperialism. Trump criticized India's ties with Russia, calling both "dead economies," and threatened further penalties over Indian tariffs and energy purchases from Russia.

Iran said non-western countries should form a group to resist American policies
Iran said non-western countries should form a group to resist American policies

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 31, 2025 16:16:44 IST

Criticizing the announcement of 25 percent tariffs by United States President Donald Trump on India, the Iranian Embassy in India said on Thursday that the US continues to “weaponize the economy and use sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India,” which in turn has affected the country’s growth and development.

“The United States continues to weaponize the economy and use #sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India and impede their growth and development. These coercive discriminatory actions violate the principles of international law and national sovereignty, representing a modern form of economic imperialism,” the Iranian embassy posted on X.

Iran Lashes Out At the US For Weaponizing Trade and Tariffs

“Resisting such policies is a stand for a more powerful emerging non-Western-led multilateral world order and a stronger Global South,” the Embassy added.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), attacking both India and Russia, Donald Trump said that he doesn’t care what India does with Russia, and they can take their “dead economies down together.”

Trump further warned that Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev should watch his words and not enter dangerous territory.

Donald Trump Imposes Tariff on India for Buying Russian Oil

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The comments come as Trump sharply attacked India’s trade barriers and directly targeted its Russian oil purchases and military equipment. He doubled down on his threat to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Indian imports and threatened an additional “penalty” in response to India’s energy purchases.

Trump’s tariff escalation comes on the heels of a series of deals with major US trading partners that have set a rough baseline for tariffs of between 15 percent and 20 percent and included a series of pledges to expand market access for US products and foreign investment commitments, as per CNN.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: US Sanctions Crackdown on Iran Oil Trade Hits Mutiple Indian Firms and Nationals

Tags: donald trumpindiairanus

RELATED News

8th India-Brazil Defence Committee Meet to Strengthen Military Cooperation
48 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israeli Troops Open Fire On Aid Site
America Imposed 25% Tariff On India
Philippines President Marcos To Visit India, Talks On Trade, Defence, South China Sea Expected
Why Are Top UK Lawyers Warning That Recognising Palestine Could Breach International Law? 1933 Montevideo Convention Explained

LATEST NEWS

US Tariffs: India Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest, Piyush Goyal Tells Parliament
India’s Toss Losing Streak Hits Unlikely 1-in-32,768 Odds In 15th Straight Defeat
Aanand L Rai Slams Unauthorized AI Remake Of ‘Raanjhanaa’: Calls It A Soulless Betrayal Of Human Creativity And Consent
Telangana BJP Chief Welcomes Malegaon Verdict, Slams Congress Over ‘Conspiracy and Betrayal’
India-England Series Boosts Ashes 2025-26 Ticket Sales, Opening Day Seats Sold Out
Assam Actress Nandini Kashyap Sent To Two-Day Police Custody After Bail Plea Rejected In Hit-and-Run Case
Rashmika Mandanna’s Heatfelt Post For Rumoured Beau Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Kingdom,’ ‘I Know How Much This Means to You!’
Explained: What Is Anti-Defection Law Under Schedule 10? The Apex Court Orders Telangana Speaker To Decide On BRS MLAs’ Disqualification
How Alia Bhatt Starrer Jirga’s Failure Shattered Vasan Bala Dream
K-Drama Star Jo Jung Suk And Gummy’s Family Grows, Second Baby On The Way!
Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty
Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty
Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty
Donald Trump’s Tariff Threats: Iran Slams US After India Hit With 25% Penalty

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?