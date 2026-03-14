Is Dubai International Airport Open Or Closed Today March 14, 2026? Check Full List Of Operating And Cancelled Flights Amid Israel-Iran-US War

The General Civil Aviation Authority says that air traffic in the United Arab Emirates is slowly coming back to normal following some disruptions recently. Officials ensured that over 1.4 million passengers have already been served by the airports in the country with operations slowly picking up. The aviation industry put in place well coordinated operational and regulatory strategies to reassure the passengers of safety without compromising the air transport service delivery. According to the officials, the country took a moderate stance when dealing with the recent regional tensions and by doing that, people focused on staying safe and still making the necessary travels.

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Flight activities at major airports such as Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport have resumed partly after they had been put on temporary hold in the earlier months of March. The authorities in charge of the airports are encouraging passengers not to rush to the airports when they are not sure they have bookings because there is still a possibility of changes in schedules. Aviation authorities and airport operators are still closely monitoring the situation. Some of the airlines, meanwhile, have resumed services slowly, although some international airlines such as British Airways have cancelled flights to Dubai temporarily until late this month without specifying the exact date of its resumption.

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Other UAE major carriers are also recovering in phases. At the moment, Emirates is undertaking a restricted timetable on approximately 110 routes to 110 destinations around the globe and anticipates to be fully functional in the subsequent days as travel bans are removed. The airline has made passenger rebooking a priority, and recommended transit travellers that they can only be accepted once they confirm their connecting flights. Flydubai in the meantime has been operating on a smaller flight schedule on some of its routes and incrementally increasing the number of routes as the situation improves. Airlines still encourage passengers to constantly check on flight status updates and official communications before travelling to the airport because flight paths and flights can still change based on developments in the region.

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