Wednesday, January 15, 2025
‘Dumb And Untalented’ Trump Slams Seth Meyers And NBC In Fiery Rant

In a recent Truth Social post, Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on late-night host Seth Meyers and NBC, labeling Meyers as “dumb and untalented."

In a recent Truth Social post, Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on late-night host Seth Meyers and NBC, labeling Meyers as “dumb and untalented.” Trump’s criticism extended to NBC’s parent company, Comcast, accusing it of bias and political interference.

Referring to Seth Meyers as “Marble Mouth,” Trump expressed disdain for the host and the network. “How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a ‘network’ run by a truly bad group of people,” he wrote. Trump claimed he had not watched Meyers in months but felt compelled to comment after catching a segment of his show.

“Every time I watch this moron, I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the scum that runs Comcast,” Trump added.

Attack on NBC and Comcast

Trump’s post did not stop at Meyers. He accused NBC and its parent company Comcast of running a network that serves as a political weapon for the Democratic Party. “These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” he claimed. “These are not shows or entertainment; they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party. Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!”

In a separate development, Trump also targeted U.S. special counsel Jack Smith, accusing him of releasing findings in the early hours to manipulate public perception. Smith had overseen investigations into Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“To show you how desperate Deranged Jack Smith is, he released his Fake findings at 1:00 A.M. in the morning,” Trump wrote. He alleged that the findings were based on evidence that the “Unselect Committee illegally destroyed and deleted.”

Allegations of Election Interference

Trump continued his attack, calling Smith “a lamebrain prosecutor” and accusing him of failing to bring his case to trial before the 2024 election. “Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide,” Trump asserted. He also accused Nancy Pelosi and others of wrongdoing, suggesting their actions were omitted from Smith’s findings.

These fiery remarks underscore Trump’s ongoing feud with the media and the justice system. While his comments resonate with his base, they have also reignited debates about media bias and the role of special counsels in politically charged investigations. As Trump prepares for the upcoming election cycle, these controversies are likely to remain central to his campaign narrative.

Filed under

NBC Seth Meyers Trump

