EAM Jaishankar Emphasizes BRICS Role In Global Multipolarity

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the significance of BRICS for multipolarity and global diversity during a recent meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. He emphasized the need to reform multilateralism and strengthen development.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Just concluded the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on the sidelines of UNGA79. Underlined its significance for multipolarity and global diversity. Focused on reforming multilateralism and strengthening development.”

Discussion on Sustainable Development Goals

Jaishankar also stressed the importance of achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) targets during the BRICS meeting. Discussions centered around overcoming poverty, addressing debt, and promoting fair trade. He expressed gratitude to FM Mauro Vieira for convening and chairing the meeting, stating, “Also discussed achieving SDG targets, addressing debt, promoting fair trade, and overcoming poverty.”

Meetings with Foreign Ministers

Jaishankar shared several photos of his meetings with foreign ministers on the sidelines of the UNGA. In one post, he wrote, “Happy to see FM Tim Kabba of Sierra Leone on the sidelines of UNGA79. Appreciate their leadership on reformed multilateralism.”

In another update, he noted, “Good to meet the new Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of UNGA79.”

Additionally, he shared, “With FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi of Iran ahead of the BRICS meeting.”

Joint Ministerial Meeting of L.69 and C-10

Jaishankar also attended the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting of the L.69 and C-10 groupings of nations during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday. He highlighted the necessity for reform of United Nations Security Council membership in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

The L.69 Annual Ministerial Meeting was chaired by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves, in his capacity as Spokesperson of the L.69, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.

