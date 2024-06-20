EAM S Jaishankar Arrives In Sri Lanka for High-Level Discussions

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Thursday, marking his first official visit since the beginning of the new term. During his stay, he is set to engage in high-level talks with the Sri Lankan leadership.

Upon his arrival, EAM Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to Sri Lanka’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman for their warm reception. He emphasized Sri Lanka’s significant role in India’s Neighborhood First and SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policies.

“Landed in Colombo for my first visit in the new term. Thank Minister of State @TharakaBalasur1 and Governor of Eastern province @S_Thondaman for the warm welcome. Look forward to my meetings with the leadership. Sri Lanka is central to our Neighborhood First and SAGAR policies,” Jaishankar shared on X (formerly Twitter).

During his visit, Jaishankar will engage in comprehensive discussions with Sri Lankan leaders, focusing on strengthening the bilateral partnership across various sectors.

“This will be EAM’s first bilateral visit after the formation of a new Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in an official release on Wednesday.

Jaishankar’s visit underscores India’s ongoing commitment to fostering strong ties with Sri Lanka, its closest maritime neighbour. The MEA highlighted that the visit is a reaffirmation of India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, aiming to enhance connectivity projects and other cooperative efforts beneficial to both nations.

Jaishankar, a key figure in the BJP, has been instrumental in steering India’s foreign policy during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term. Having resumed his role as External Affairs Minister in the new government, Jaishankar continues to lead India’s diplomatic engagements from the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block.