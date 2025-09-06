LIVE TV
Home > World > Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 strikes Afghanistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 00:43:08 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 struck Afghanistan late on Friday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake occured at 10:55 PM (Indian Standard Time) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

It was recorded 110 kilometres east of Kabul.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.0, On: 05/09/2025 22:55:53 IST, Lat: 34.45 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Afghanistan on Friday.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 05/09/2025 11:07:46 IST, Lat: 34.56 N, Long: 70.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Earlier in the day, three earthquakes occurred in the region.

Rescuers have recovered hundreds of bodies from mountainous areas of southeastern Afghanistan, which was hit by a major earthquake at the weekend, taking the death toll to more than 2,200, according to a Taliban government spokesperson, as per Al Jazeera.

Sunday’s quake was one of the deadliest in recent times due, in part, to how shallow it was, with its epicentre at a depth of about 8km, as per Al Jazeera.

At least 3,640 people were injured in the magnitude 6 quake on Sunday and a subsequent magnitude 5.5 quake on Tuesday, the Taliban said, with the United Nations warning the death toll could rise as more people are still trapped under rubble, particularly in the worst-hit provinces of Kunar.

Earlier, on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a post on X, stated that Indian earthquake assistance has reached Kabul by air. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

