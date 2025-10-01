Cal-Maine Foods Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates Despite 17.4% Sales Growth, Bets Big on Specialty Eggs & Prepared Foods

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 1, 2025 16:02:35 IST

Overview * Cal-Maine fiscal Q1 net sales rise 17.4% yr/yr but miss analyst expectations * EPS for fiscal Q1 misses consensus * Net income for fiscal Q1 rises 32.9% but misses analyst estimates Outlook * Cal-Maine Foods sees long-term growth in specialty eggs and prepared foods * Cal-Maine Foods plans $14.8 mln investment in pancake production line * Company highlights strong balance sheet for potential M&A opportunities Result Drivers * SPECIALTY EGGS – Sales rose 10.4% due to increased volume and higher prices * PREPARED FOODS – Sales surged 839.1%, driven by Echo Lake Foods acquisition * CONVENTIONAL EGGS – Sales grew 4.4% primarily due to higher selling prices Key Details Metric Beat/Mis Actual Consensu s s Estimate Q1 Miss $922.60 $960.30 Revenue mln mln (3 Analysts ) Q1 EPS Miss $4.12 $5.1 (3 Analysts ) Q1 Net Miss $199.11 $259.20 Income mln mln (2 Analysts ) Q1 Gross 33.7% Margin Q1 Miss $249.18 $308.30 Operatin mln mln (3 g income Analysts ) Q1 Gross $311.31 Profit mln Q1 $263.26 Pretax mln Profit Analyst Coverage * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 “strong buy” or “buy”, 3 “hold” and no “sell” or “strong sell” * The average consensus recommendation for the fishing & farming peer group is “buy.” * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Cal-Maine Foods Inc is $106.50, about 11.6% above its September 30 closing price of $94.10 * The stock recently traded at 7 times the next 12-month earnings vs. a P/E of 12 three months ago Press Release: (This story was created using Reuters automation and AI based on LSEG and company data. It was checked and edited by a Reuters journalist prior to publication.) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 3:44 PM IST
QUICK LINKS