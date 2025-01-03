Elon Musk Accused Of Using UK Crime Data For Political Agenda Against Starmer

Elon Musk's criticism of Keir Starmer's role in child abuse cases has drawn fire for overshadowing victims’ voices and the fight for justice.

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X (formerly Twitter), has sparked outrage after politicizing the UK’s child abuse crisis. Survivors and officials have criticized Musk’s comments, claiming they detract from the real issues facing victims and their families.

Musk recently criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his handling of child abuse cases during his tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions, even suggesting that King Charles dissolve parliament and call for a general election. His posts included videos and comments from far-right activists, raising concerns about the nature of his engagement.

Sara Rowbotham, a former NHS worker who exposed the Rochdale paedophile ring, condemned Musk’s comments as a “political swipe” that disregards the plight of abuse survivors. “What is [Musk’s] motivation for interfering? The person he is trying to go after is Keir Starmer – it’s a political swipe that is nothing to do with the women and girls who have been abused time after time,” she said.

Rowbotham, portrayed in the BBC drama Three Girls, has called for more focus on understanding the motivations behind paedophile rings to prevent future abuse. Meanwhile, the father of one victim expressed bewilderment at Musk’s involvement, labeling it “strange” that a US billionaire would meddle in UK politics.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting described Musk’s criticisms as “misjudged and certainly misinformed.” However, he extended an olive branch, inviting Musk to collaborate on tackling online grooming and abuse through his social media platform.

Musk’s comments have reignited debates about accountability and systemic failures in protecting vulnerable children. While some demand further inquiries, others emphasize the importance of addressing the root causes of abuse without turning the issue into a political spectacle.

ALSO READ: Who Is The US Army Veteran Behind The New Orleans Terror Attack?