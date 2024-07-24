Elon Musk Powers Up Starlink Internet Service In Gaza Hospital

Elon Musk announced that Starlink satellite internet service has been launched in a hospital in the Gaza Strip with assistance from Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of @UAEmediaoffice and @Israel,” Musk posted on X.

This development follows the Israeli government’s approval of Starlink’s deployment at the hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza, more than five months ago.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, is a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit designed to deliver internet access to remote areas or regions where standard communication infrastructure is disrupted.

The UAE stated that the high-speed internet provided by Starlink will facilitate potentially life-saving medical consultations through real-time video calls.

The foreign minister of the UAE expressed gratitude to Musk for his support of the UAE’s field hospital in Gaza.

Damage to Health Facilities

Many health facilities in the Palestinian enclave have been damaged over the past nine months of conflict. Israel initiated its operation in Gaza following violent attacks by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, has been designated as a terrorist organization by the EU, the US, Germany, and several other countries. The attacks resulted in 1,200 deaths and over 250 hostages taken.

Approximately 120 hostages remain in the custody of the group. According to health authorities in Gaza, which are controlled by Hamas, Israel’s military offensive has resulted in over 39,000 Palestinian deaths.

