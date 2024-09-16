Elon Musk Questions Lack of Assassination Attempts on Biden and Harris Following Trump’s Incident

In the wake of an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk has stirred controversy by questioning why similar threats have not been directed at President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The incident, which took place on Sunday in Florida, was promptly addressed by law enforcement and security agencies.

Details of the Assassination Attempt

According to the FBI, Trump was targeted in what is being investigated as an assassination attempt. The Republican presidential candidate’s campaign confirmed that he was unharmed and safe. The US Secret Service reported that its agents fired upon a gunman who was situated near the boundary of Trump’s golf course. A significant find at the scene included an “AK-47 style rifle” equipped with a scope and a GoPro video camera.

Musk’s Controversial Remarks

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a vocal supporter of Trump, reacted to the incident by posting a provocative comment on X (formerly Twitter). In response to a post questioning the motive behind the attack on Trump, Musk remarked, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” His comments have sparked discussion and controversy, reflecting his support for Trump as he prepares for a presidential race against Vice President Harris.

Investigation and Security Response

Authorities are still determining whether the gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, fired any shots in Trump’s direction. The Secret Service confirmed that its agents did open fire on Routh, who was found hiding in the bushes near the golf course. Rafael Barros of the Secret Service stated, “We are not sure right now if the individual was able to take a shot at our agents,” as reported by news agency AFP.

The FBI is actively investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump. Officials have commended the quick response of the Secret Service, which has faced intense scrutiny following a previous incident where a gunman managed to shoot at Trump in Pennsylvania.