Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Elon Musk Questions Lack of Assassination Attempts on Biden and Harris Following Trump’s Incident

billionaire Elon Musk has stirred controversy by questioning why similar threats have not been directed at President Joe Biden

Elon Musk Questions Lack of Assassination Attempts on Biden and Harris Following Trump’s Incident

In the wake of an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk has stirred controversy by questioning why similar threats have not been directed at President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The incident, which took place on Sunday in Florida, was promptly addressed by law enforcement and security agencies.

Details of the Assassination Attempt

According to the FBI, Trump was targeted in what is being investigated as an assassination attempt. The Republican presidential candidate’s campaign confirmed that he was unharmed and safe. The US Secret Service reported that its agents fired upon a gunman who was situated near the boundary of Trump’s golf course. A significant find at the scene included an “AK-47 style rifle” equipped with a scope and a GoPro video camera.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Thwarted: Suspect Arrested with AK Rifle in Major Security Operation

Musk’s Controversial Remarks

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and a vocal supporter of Trump, reacted to the incident by posting a provocative comment on X (formerly Twitter). In response to a post questioning the motive behind the attack on Trump, Musk remarked, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” His comments have sparked discussion and controversy, reflecting his support for Trump as he prepares for a presidential race against Vice President Harris.

Investigation and Security Response

Authorities are still determining whether the gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, fired any shots in Trump’s direction. The Secret Service confirmed that its agents did open fire on Routh, who was found hiding in the bushes near the golf course. Rafael Barros of the Secret Service stated, “We are not sure right now if the individual was able to take a shot at our agents,” as reported by news agency AFP.

The FBI is actively investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump. Officials have commended the quick response of the Secret Service, which has faced intense scrutiny following a previous incident where a gunman managed to shoot at Trump in Pennsylvania.

ALSO READ: Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? Meet the Alleged Gunman at Trump’s Golf Club In Florida

Filed under

assassination attempt billionaire Elon Musk Democratic presidential candidate donald trump fbi Former President Kamala Harris President Joe Biden

Also Read

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

Weather Today: Overcast Skies and High Humidity Forecasted for Delhi

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Manipur Violence: Key Suspect Arrested in Manipur Sabotage Case: Assam Police Take Action

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief Minister?

Arvind Kejriwal’s Resignation Sparks Speculation; Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The Next Delhi Chief...

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

Priyanka Kakkar Exclusive Interview: Arvind Kejriwal Resigns And Calls For Early Delhi Elections

Entertainment

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emily in Paris Season 4 Finale: Does Emily Choose Gabriel or Marcello? Spoilers Inside!

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Emmys 2024: Elizabeth Debicki Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama Series For ‘The Crown’

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Photo| ‘Reservation Dogs’ Actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai Honours Missing Indigenous Women At Emmys 2024

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox