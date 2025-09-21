LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk’s Contradictory H-1B Visa Tweets Go Viral After Trump’s $100,000 Fee Hike: ‘I Will…’

Elon Musk’s Contradictory H-1B Visa Tweets Go Viral After Trump’s $100,000 Fee Hike: ‘I Will…’

His comments went viral just as US President Donald Trump announced a massive hike in H-1B visa fees, raising them to $100,000 per application.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: September 21, 2025 21:40:23 IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of a heated debate after making contradictory remarks on the H-1B visa system. His comments went viral just as US President Donald Trump announced a massive hike in H-1B visa fees, raising them to $100,000 per application.

Musk has long been seen as a supporter of the visa programme, which allows skilled foreign workers, particularly in technology, to work in the United States. In earlier posts, he praised H-1B visas as essential for the US economy, even vowing to “go to war” to defend them. However, he also recently shifted his tone, calling the system “broken” and in urgent need of reform.

In a December 2024 post on X, Musk wrote, “There is no question that the H1B system needs to be overhauled.” On Saturday, he doubled down, saying the programme “needs major reform.” His recommendations included raising the minimum salary requirements for visa holders and introducing yearly costs for companies, making it more expensive to hire from overseas than domestically.

Meanwhile, Trump’s executive order on September 19 has sent shockwaves through the tech industry. The decision to raise the annual H-1B sponsorship fee to $100,000 is expected to impact thousands of companies that rely heavily on foreign talent.

The sudden announcement created confusion among visa holders and applicants. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified on September 21 that the new rule applies only to fresh applicants. Existing H-1B visa holders will not be required to pay the fee and can continue to travel in and out of the country as before.

“Those who are visiting or leaving the country, or visiting India, don’t need to rush back before Sunday or pay the $100,000 fee. The rule only applies to new applicants,” ANI reported.

Tags: donald trumpelon muskH-1B visa

QUICK LINKS