H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that makes major changes to the H-1B visa program. Starting Friday, every H-1B visa petition will now require a fee of $100,000. The move, the White House said, is aimed at stopping “abuse” of the program and protecting American workers.

The proclamation explained that a large number of low-wage foreign workers entering under the H-1B program had “undercut” wages and job opportunities for American employees, especially at entry levels.

The announcement has raised concerns among companies and workers. Tech giants such as JP Morgan, Amazon, and Microsoft have already issued advisories to their H-1B employees, asking them to remain in the US or return immediately. The policy change also triggered fears of rising airfares.

But how many H-1B visa holders are in the US today?

Official government data is not available in real time. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) only shares registration and selection numbers. In 2024, there were 780,884 registrations, of which 188,400 were ultimately selected.

According to a January 2025 report by advocacy group FWD.us, the US currently has about 730,000 H-1B visa holders. An additional 550,000 dependents, spouses and children, bring the total to around 1.3 million residents. Indians make up nearly 70 per cent of this group, making them the largest community on H-1B visas.

The same report highlighted the economic impact of H-1B workers. Together with their spouses, they contribute an estimated $86 billion annually to the US economy. They also pay $24 billion in federal and payroll taxes and $11 billion in state and local taxes each year. H-1B families own around 300,000 homes and nearly 1 million vehicles.

ALSO READ: Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump’s Fee Deadline