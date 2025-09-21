LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul asia cup 2025 Bihar Adhikar Yatra BCCI President H-1B Visa Update afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?

H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?

The move, the White House said, is aimed at stopping 'abuse' of the program and protecting American workers.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)
Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 21, 2025 14:52:08 IST

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that makes major changes to the H-1B visa program. Starting Friday, every H-1B visa petition will now require a fee of $100,000. The move, the White House said, is aimed at stopping “abuse” of the program and protecting American workers.

The proclamation explained that a large number of low-wage foreign workers entering under the H-1B program had “undercut” wages and job opportunities for American employees, especially at entry levels.

The announcement has raised concerns among companies and workers. Tech giants such as JP Morgan, Amazon, and Microsoft have already issued advisories to their H-1B employees, asking them to remain in the US or return immediately. The policy change also triggered fears of rising airfares.

But how many H-1B visa holders are in the US today?

Official government data is not available in real time. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) only shares registration and selection numbers. In 2024, there were 780,884 registrations, of which 188,400 were ultimately selected.

According to a January 2025 report by advocacy group FWD.us, the US currently has about 730,000 H-1B visa holders. An additional 550,000 dependents, spouses and children, bring the total to around 1.3 million residents. Indians make up nearly 70 per cent of this group, making them the largest community on H-1B visas.

The same report highlighted the economic impact of H-1B workers. Together with their spouses, they contribute an estimated $86 billion annually to the US economy. They also pay $24 billion in federal and payroll taxes and $11 billion in state and local taxes each year. H-1B families own around 300,000 homes and nearly 1 million vehicles.

ALSO READ: Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump’s Fee Deadline

Tags: donald trumpH-1B visaH-1B visa fee hikeus news

RELATED News

WW3 Clouds Loom: NATO, US, UK On Alert After Russian Defector Warns Putin Could Strike Poland Before…
This US State Just Banned Police From Wearing Masks, Reason Will Surprise You
Pakistan PM to attend UNGA, meet Trump with "select" Muslim leaders: FO
Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan Was Caught On FBI Tape Taking $50K, Here Is What Happened Next
Donald Trump Attacks Joe Biden, Calls Him ‘Stupid’ Mean’, And Son Of A B***h’ | VIDEO

LATEST NEWS

'Idli Kadai' trailer out: Dhanush battles Arun Vijay to protect his father's idli shack
Google Gemini Nano Banana Now On WhatsApp: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Explains How To Create High-Quality AI Images
Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where To Watch Online
Guidebook on mapping of Harmonized System of Nomenclature (HSN) codes unveiled by Piyush Goyal
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head To Head Match Stats And Records In Asia Cup And T20I
"India will win the match": BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla ahead of Pakistan clash
What Will PM Modi Announce At 5 PM Today? A Look Back At His Four Landmark Addresses
T- BJP Chief Congratulates ABVP On Landslide Victory In HCU Student Union Polls
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Probable Changes In India And Pakistan’s Playing XI
BJP to launch nationwide 'GST Savings Festival' from September 22 to 29
H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?
H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?
H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?
H-1B Visa Fee Raised To $100,000 Under Trump’s Executive Order: How Many Visa Holders Are In US?

QUICK LINKS