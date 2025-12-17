LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump Bastian Bengaluru Bondi Beach Dhurandhar Bangladesh High Commissioner asim munir antisemitism ipl affordable shapewear donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a rare and symbolic gesture by personally driving Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the airport and bidding him farewell at the conclusion of his landmark visit to Ethiopia. The move highlighted the growing warmth and strategic depth in India–Ethiopia relations, underscoring mutual respect, strong diplomatic ties, and enhanced cooperation across key sectors.

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 17, 2025 16:26:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

 

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali on Wednesday once again personally drove Narendra Modi to the airport and bid him farewell as the Indian Prime Minister emplaned for Muscat, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour that began in Jordan.

The warm send-off capped a high-profile visit during which Prime Minister Modi received an exceptional reception in Ethiopia, including what has been described as the longest standing ovation in the Ethiopian Parliament following his address. The Prime Minister’s address received more than 50 rounds of applause from lawmakers in the Ethiopian parliament.

In a detailed press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Prime Minister Modi began his address by extending greetings of friendship and goodwill from the people of India to Ethiopian lawmakers. He described it as a privilege to address the Parliament and, through it, speak to the people of Ethiopia, including farmers, entrepreneurs, women and youth shaping the country’s future.

The Prime Minister thanked the people and government of Ethiopia for conferring on him the country’s highest honour, the Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. He expressed satisfaction that the age-old ties between India and Ethiopia had been elevated to a Strategic Partnership during the visit.

Recalling deep civilisational links, Prime Minister Modi said both countries combine ancient wisdom with modern ambition. He noted that India’s national song “Vande Mataram” and the Ethiopian national anthem both refer to the land as mother, underscoring shared values.

He also highlighted the contribution of Indian soldiers who fought alongside Ethiopians during the liberation struggle in 1941 and said it was an honour to pay tribute at the Adwa Victory Monument.

According to the MEA, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a stronger partnership with Ethiopia, recalling the role of Indian teachers and businesses in the country’s development. He shared India’s experiences in digital public infrastructure, food processing and innovation, and conveyed readiness to continue development support in line with Ethiopia’s priorities.

Emphasising India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” , the world is one family, the Prime Minister said it was a privilege for India to supply vaccines to Ethiopia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi also underlined that India and Ethiopia, as nations of the Global South, must stand together to amplify the voice of developing countries. He thanked Ethiopia for its solidarity in the global fight against terrorism.

Highlighting Addis Ababa’s role as the headquarters of the African Union, the Prime Minister said India was honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency. He noted that over the past 11 years, India-Africa ties have deepened significantly, with more than 100 visits exchanged at the level of Heads of State and Government. He also recalled his proposal at the Johannesburg G20 Summit to launch the Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative to train one million trainers across the continent.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Muscat shortly, concluding his three-nation tour. (INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 3:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abiy Ahmed drives Modibilateral-tiesdiplomatic gesturediplomatic warmthEthiopia PM Abiy Ahmedfarewell gestureIndia Africa relationslandmark visitPM Narendra Modi

RELATED News

Naveed Akram’s Radical Past Revealed: Bondi Beach Shooter’s Old Video Surfaces, Shows Preaching Islam On Streets, Alleged ISIS Links

India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner After Protests Outside Indian Mission in Dhaka; NCP Leader Says ‘Will Cut Off 7 Sisters’

Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Puts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In A Fix: Send Troops Or Risk US Fury?

From Sydney To Amsterdam To New York, Jews Under Attack Worldwide – Do Recent Attacks Strengthen Israel’s Argument Against Hamas, Palestine?

Months After Israel Killed Iranian Nuclear Scientists, MIT Physicist Nuno F.G. Loureiro With Pro-Israel Links Fatally Shot, Revenge Suspected

LATEST NEWS

‘Deeply Disturbing And Devastating’: Sreeleela Calls Out AI Misuse As Obscene Deepfake Images Go Viral

Is Homebound Going To Oscars? What Is The Difference Between Getting Shortlisted And Nominated? Explained

The Hidden Drain: Why Manual IT Asset Handoffs Are Costing Companies More Than They Realize

UIDAI Confirms Aadhaar Database Security: India’s System Remains Cyber-Secure With Continuous Testing And Monitoring

Sumit Woods Limited Appointed as Developer for Redevelopment of Pruthvi Enclave CHS Ltd. Borivali (East)

Is Jasprit Bumrah Going To Play 4th T20I Against South Africa Today?

PixAI Technologies Partners with Orbit Capital to Support Global Expansion of Multi-Vertical AI Platforms

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Amazon Sale Brings Massive Offers: Grab Up To 49% Off On Laptops, Heavy Discounts On iPad, Headphones, Smartwatches And Much More

Geopolitical Tensions Push Crude Oil Above $56: Venezuela Blockade Sparks 1.5% Surge Amid Global Market Uncertainty

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Personally Sees Off PM Modi After Historic Visit

QUICK LINKS